This Destiny 2 Secret Mission Will Honor Cayde-6

Cayde-6 is a witty, comedic Hunter that served as a mentor and friend in Bungie’s Destiny 2 and fans were heartbroken to find out that his time on-screen was limited when the third major expansion drops later this year; Forsaken. Though the character’s time in the MMO’s narrative may be coming up, the team over at Bungie are going to allow players to honor our fallen comrade. At least that’s the latest rumor.

According to recent reports on Reddit, there will be a “Cayde’s Spicy Ramen” mission for Guardians to take on and the rumor just got a little validation now that a consumable has appeared in the game’s files. If you’re like me and not ready to say goodbye to Fillion’s character, then this one is for you!

Redditors believe that the quest will be available between the launch of Forsaken and the Solstice of Heroes event. They even included the Database Quest link and speculated that it will be near the end of Solstice to give the proper send off.

The “Expired Ramen Coupon” is valid for “one free bowl of ramen with a side of gyoza (that expired decades ago …)” According to the picture found for the quest info:

“What can I say? A classy order for a classy Exo. I’ll try to make time to explain why Spicy Ramen is the one and only ramen shop that you and yours will ever want to eat at. First, the food. Those fresh golden noodles swimming in rich flavorful broth. Wouldn’t surprise me if it was a Golden Age recipe. That combination of salt and the spice just—BAM!—hits you right in the mouth zone. And those pork dumplings? W-O-W! Don’t get me started on those dumplings. Where did they even find the pork? And how about that ambiance? There’s the City. Love the City. And the people walking around. Who doesn’t like people? Cons? Heard folks say the Glimmer prices are a bit high. Look, I get it. Unlike yours truly, maybe you aren’t sitting on a pile of Glimmer. If you need to scrape Glimmer together maybe we can work something out, I’ve got some caches that need to be found that are muy caliente… I’m getting sidetracked here. Look, if you know me, or know my chicken… well, maybe not the chicken, but if you know me—and trust me, I know me—you will love Spicy Ramen. Just tell them I sent you. Give them this coupon. I’m good for it. Make sure you tell them that I sent you. Cayde-6. Sounds like spade but with a C. Capital C. +6. C-A-Y-D-E. Six (not seven).” —Cayde-6

The quest in question also gives a few joking jabs towards rumors of Cayde’s resurrection and how he might be able to come back to life in the franchise, maybe even as Cayde-7. It’s a nice little addition and does make us wonder what else Bungie has up their sleeves.

We’ll see for ourselves soon enough when Forsaken launches on September 4th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players.