Here’s How Many Bosses Are in ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’

FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has officially dropped on PC and consoles, which means players around the world are likely encountering some boss battles that result in the excessive use of adult language and potentially a broken peripheral or two. That said, while the title is aiming to offer a well-rounded experienced that is a bit more than hacking and slashing your way through enemies, there is still plenty of action to be had. Now that the game is out, however, we finally have a good look at everything it entails, including the amount of bosses one can expect to face throughout their playthrough. (Some of the following may be considered spoiler territory.)

As the Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Wiki comes together, more details about the adventure are coming forward. According to the site, there are a total of 12 main bosses one will encounter on their journey. “Bosses are encountered throughout the game and feature special movesets, increased health, and unique mechanics,” reads the Wiki page. “Some bosses may be optional, whilst others must be defeated to continue through the game. Most Bosses have several health bars that must be removed before the Boss can be killed.”

While some of them may be optional, other bosses are encountered more than once throughout the story. In addition to this, there are a myriad of ways one can dispatch these bosses, especially when hacking and slashing just aren’t cutting it. In any case, here are the 12 bosses you can expect to face in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice:

Gyoubu Masataka Oniwa Lady Butterfly Genichiro Ashina Folding Screen Monkeys Guardian Ape Great Shinobi Owl Corrupted Monk Emma, The Gentle Blade Demon of Hatred Divine Dragon Genichiro, Way of Tomoe Isshin, The Sword Saint

If you thought the fun ends there, there are even more mini-bosses that players will face in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. You can read all about them right here. Be warned, however, that there are many great spoilers once you cross that threshold. Good luck.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more about the latest FromSoftware title, check out some of our previous coverage.

