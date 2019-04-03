How ‘Mortal Kombat 11’ Handles Custom Variations in Competitive Play

Mortal Kombat 11 is going to feature a ton of customization options. Players will be able to change nearly every last thing about their favorite fighters, including gear, skins, and the moves the fighter actually uses while fighting against others. This will certainly be an interesting feature that players will undoubtedly dive right into upon launch, but when it comes to the competitive Mortal Kombat scene, many are wondering just how these custom movesets will play out when hopping on for some intense ranked play. Luckily, NetherRealm has already taken this into consideration.

When it comes to the standard casual matches, whether local or online, anything goes. Players will be able to use whatever custom creation they are able to come up with in Mortal Kombat 11. The variety that this will lead to in matches is okay for casual play, but when it comes to competitive, players likely wouldn’t be having it, as matches could go sideways rather quickly.

The solution that NetherRealm has for this comes in the form of pre-built sets. Instead of being able to bring your own custom variations into battle, there will be builds that you can pick from. Each character will have at least two such pre-built variations that players can choose from, with each of them using the same format as the custom variations system with three slots.

Speaking with Game Informer, Lead designer John Edwards noted that these pre-built sets won’t be just randomized or thrown together without a care in the world. “They’re definitely well thought-out, it’s not like we just went ‘Oh, cool, these three things look cool, slap those in,’” he said. “They are thought out and planned to create the best variety of gameplay within the system that we have.”

The developers will be keeping a close watch on the game and fan feedback, as the pre-built variations will likely change over time. Outside of that, players will still be able to bring their sweet looks to the competitive scene. They’ll also be able to bring along augments, but only the ones that don’t affect gameplay in any sort of way.

Mortal Kombat 11 is due out on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

