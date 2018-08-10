How Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Earned Its Title as ‘Ultimate’

Yesterday, Nintendo had a phenomenal direct all about the highly anticipated fighter making its way to the Nintendo Switch later this year. It’s no secret that die-hard fans of the Big N can’t wait to go toe-to-toe in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but what was more than just simple announcement was the proof that the game did in fact earn that label “ultimate.”

This title is for the fans through and through. From over 800 music tracks bringing our favourite Nintendo memories throughout the years back to life once more, to the incredibly nostalgic 100+ stages, even the left field characters added to the roster – the Big N has definitely put the ‘ultimate’ in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

For me personally, that huge Castlevania reveal was the highlight. Seeing Simon Belmont and his echo Richter taking to a Castlevania-inspired stage was phenomenal. Seeing Alucard and other familiar faces, and foes, was also a treat for the Nintendo classic. You can check out their full move set, and stage, right here with our previous coverage but spoiler: It’s awesome.

The team also threw in a few surprises following the big reveal of Dark Samus making her grand return. Not only are their a host of new Pokemon being added, but Monster Hunter’s Rathalos is bigger than ever as a new Trophy Assist, as well as the epic reveal of Donkey Kong villain King K. Rool making his triumphant debut. To see all of the classic characters we know and love make their way into the game is a fantastic treat and really goes to show just how Nintendo managed to amass such a wide-spread loyalty with their fans. They truly are about their community and they know what they offer.

Even better for those that are excited about some of these iconic characters, the newest fighters have also been confirmed to be getting that glorious amiibo treatment later this year. Though we don’t know what they look like yet, Nintendo did confirm that they are on the way. It’s going to be an amazing fanfare event with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases later this year.

The fighting adventure begins exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on Dec. 7.