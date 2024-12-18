How to Catch All Festive Fish in the Disney Dreamlight Valley 2024 Gift of Giving Event

The 2024 edition of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s winter Gift of Giving event is officially live, and it’s bringing back some favorite classics as well as a few new features for players to enjoy. One of the returning elements is the arrival of Festive Fish, limited-time critters that can only be caught once a year during the annual holiday event. While many players hope to add these fish to their collections, it can be tricky to know where to find all of them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are a total of five Festive Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and they spawn across various biomes. These fish will only spawn during the Gift of Giving event, which runs from December 18th to December 31st. That means players will need to dedicate some time to exploring the vastness of the Valley to catch ’em all before they vanish for another year.

Thankfully, the ripples in the water where a Festive Fish can be caught will be red and green to help players spot the best places to fish for these special limited-edition catches.

The festive fish red and green ripples in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Below is a breakdown of where to find each of the Festive Fish.

Festive Anglerfish – Forgotten Lands (only at night)

Festive Bass – Peaceful Meadow

Festive Fugu – Dazzle Beach

Festive Salmon – Sunlit Plateau

Festive Squid – Glade of Trust

Each of the five Festive Fish can only be caught once per game, making them especially rare. That means that players who’ve caught them in prior years will not be able to find that specific Festive Fish again. To confirm which fish have been caught in prior years, head to the Collection area of the Journal and check to see if that Festive Fish is greyed out (not caught yet) or in full color.

Besides the Festive Anglerfish, there are no specific time of day requirements to spot these Festive Fish. The red and green ripples should appear fairly quickly in the designated biome. So, if the red and green ripples don’t appear in a specific biome, it’s likely because a player has already caught that biome’s fish in prior years.

What Festive Fish are Used for in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Fishing collection in Disney Dreamlight valley

After catching the Festive Fish, players might be wondering what to do with them. These Festive Fish are of course a fun collector’s item, as they’re all wearing little Santa hats that add some festive cheer to them. But do they have another purpose in game?

The primary reason to catch Festive Fish, aside from general holiday cheer, is to complete the seasonal Dreamlight Duty “Even Fish Are Festive!” and earn the Santa Hat avatar item reward. They also help complete the Fishing Collection in the Journal. Aside from that, these fish can be used in recipes just like any other fish of that type.

Many players choose to keep them locked away somewhere safe like the storage room of the Dream Castle to avoid accidentally using them in recipes due to their rarity, but aside from collecting them for fun, Festive Fish aren’t really very different from your run-of-the-mill daily catch.