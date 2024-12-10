Disney Dreamlight Valley Players Agree One Feature Is Long Overdue

Since its launch, Disney Dreamlight Valley has received a fair share of updates and new content additions that keep the game feeling fresh. Along with introducing new characters, quests, and storylines, each update is chock full of bug fixes and quality of life improvements, including the recently added floating islands. But despite all these exciting new features and fixes, players still have a few notes for Gameloft when it comes to the user-friendliness of the Disney Dreamlight Valley grind.

When it comes to checking off Dreamlight Duties and building up friendships with new friends, players can wind up spending a lot of time on various in-game tasks. From fetching a specific gem for a daily favorite gift to serving up a much-desired recipe, there are many tasks that require players to keep certain details top of mind in order to progress. For some, that’s the fun, but for those gamers with poor memories, it’d be nice if the game did a bit more to help us keep track.

Some recent additions, including the ability to track specific Dreamlight Duties as well as quests, have helped with this frustration. But when it comes to all those recipes we’ve learned throughout our days in the Valley, Eternity Isle, and beyond, players still have notes.

The recipe list in Disney Dreamlight Valley is scary long

Disney Dreamlight Valley Fans Demand Recipe Search Bars

With two resident chefs in the Valley, there are a lot of recipes to unlock and keep track of these days. While this isn’t a problem when gamers are simply experimenting or trying to craft a single dish for a quest or character, it’s another story when managing multiple orders at Chez Remy and Tiana’s Palace. Depending on the time of day, several guests might be waiting on order in both of these establishments, and naturally, it’s up to the player to fulfill them.

The issue? The game offers no good way to keep tabs on these multiple orders. Once you get to the cooking area, the guest order pop ups are out of sight, and for many, out of mind. This makes batch-cooking all orders at once basically impossible, unless dreamers recruit their own notetaking tools – and yes, some players really do report keeping a notepad next to them when taking orders at Chez Remy due to the lack of clear organization for recipes.

On top of that, finding a specific recipe can be tricky even when players know what they’re looking for. There’s no search option and recipes are broken down by categories, where recipes aren’t in alphabetical order, or in one big list. This makes it very easy to skip right over the recipe players are looking for repeatedly, leading to wasted time and plenty of frustration. To that end, players really want to see some changes to the recipe menu in-game.

First and foremost, Disney Dreamlight Valley fans would love to see a recipe search bar. This highly requested feature would cut down on endless scrolling trying to find that one recipe, making it easier to serve up dishes and level up friendships. If a search bar is too much, players are begging for Gameloft to at least “PLEASE JUST ALPHABETIZE THE RECIPES.”

The other request is to have those restaurant orders show up in their own tab, much like specific recipes for quests do right now. That way, players could easily complete every customer order at once without having to try and remember which salad it was Merlin wanted. After all, who hasn’t accidentally used their last stick of butter on the wrong baked good thanks to misremembering a customer order?

While cooking is one of the game’s most enjoyable mechanics at times, the variety of recipes has become a nightmare all its own. Disney Dreamlight Valley fans really want to see Gameloft add better ways to manage recipes and customer orders, and they want it to happen soon.