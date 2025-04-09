MLB the Show 25’s Latest Update Released Today With New Patch Notes

The latest update for MLB The Show 25 releasee on April 9th, and the patch notes today reveal a long list of bug fixes, quality-of-life features, and more. While not massive compared to other updates, MLB The Show 25’s Game Update 7 is an important one for the issues it tackles. Sony’s San Diego Studio ensured the update is available for all versions of the game, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, meaning all players get to enjoy this update. Once downloaded, fans can jump back into the game they love and appreciate the bugs and issues San Diego Studio has addressed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Game Update 7 for MLB The Show 25 has resolved numerous issues, with a notable one being allowing PXP progress to be earned against mini-bosses in Diamond Quest. Various graphical and audio issues have been addressed as well, including frame drops with certain hairstyles, removing crowd noise in an empty stadium, and the crowd sitting after the national anthem. UI and gameplay features have also seen changes with menu functionality being improved and Prospect Trade Metric Accuracy being at predicting values.

This is just a small taste of what is in MLB The Show 25’s update today. You can look at everything in the Game Update 7 patch notes for MLB The Show 25 below.

General

2025 San Francisco Giants City Connect uniforms have been added.

Implemented various bug fixes to the game log.

Fixed various bugs related to settings where items were displayed as locked or unlocked incorrectly.

Fixed a bug where framerates would drop when a player with the dreadlock hairstyle was on the field.

Hair physics have been enhanced for Xbox Series S.

Gameplay

Fixed a few bugs with the Perfect Accuracy Region (PAR) to resolve issues where the ball sometimes landed outside of the PAR on perfect pitches.

Fixed an issue where a blank UI could appear when re-entering the bullpen screen after substituting a pitcher in online play.

Resolved an issue with substitutions while in player-lock mode.

“LHP vs RHH” and “LHP vs LHH” preset PCI Anchor settings will no longer reset to Middle-Center when a user boots the game.

Fixed a bug where a catcher could get stuck in a block animation on a bunt when in player-lock.

Fixed a bug where prompting an intentional walk could reset the pitch clock.

Road To The Show

Fixed a bug where regular season stats would display in the main menu during the Postseason.

Fixed a bug that could promote a player from AA to AAA after a trade.

Fixed a freeze that could occur during an opening presentation scene.

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to become unresponsive when connecting a second controller in the menus.

There will no longer be crowd noise in an empty college practice field.

Fixed an issue where a null screen could appear after creating a sell order on an equipment item.

An equipment pack is no longer a guaranteed reward for a boss challenge.

Diamond Dynasty

Removed milestone notifications in Mini Seasons.

Fixed a bug where moments could repeat in Diamond Quest.

Fixed a screen flickering issue that could occur when viewing perks in Diamond Quest.

Fixed issue where users were allowed to continue a Diamond Quest run after losing or quitting a stadium challenge.

PXP progress can now be earned when playing against Mini Bosses in Diamond Quest.

Users will now receive Peanuts for gameplay in Diamond Quest.

Treasure is now filtered to show stadium challenge rewards first if they are earned in Diamond Quest.

Users will no longer receive duplicate Perks within the same rarity tier in Diamond Quest.

Various stability fixes.

Franchise

Improved Prospect Trade Metric Accuracy: We now do a better job of predicting when a prospect will make his MLB debut and when their team control clock will start winding down. This leads to more accurate trade values for prospects with the biggest boost going to younger top prospects.

Trade Metric Contract Effect Dampening: Lessened any negative contract effect on good players. star players will see the biggest boost in their trade value if they have a negative contract effect.

Bottom Ticker: Added projected standings and projected leaders for first ten games of the regular season.

Fixed an issue where some prospects would have the incorrect round drafted as 0 on their player card.

Improved menu functionality to prevent accidentally jumping to the max amount in contract extensions for prospects.

Fixed an issue where the “Rumored Talking to [Teams]” could display incorrect information after tabbing over.

Fixed an issue where some teams (Guardians/Astros/Rays/White Sox) had inconsistent game start times in season modes.

Updated March To October rosters with teams’ late offseason free agent signings.

Miscellaneous