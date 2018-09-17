How To Get Apple iOS 12 for iPhone & iPad

As promised during last week’s presentation, Apple has released the iOS 12 update into the wild, and now you can download it to your device and take advantage of its new features.

To get started, you can either update it by going to Settings, looking up General and selecting Software Update. However, make sure you’ve got proper space on your device, as it’ll take up around 2GB of space to initially download. You can also plug it into your computer and update it via iTunes if you want to do it that way.

Also, keep in mind that the iOS 12 update only works with Apple devices from iPhone 5S on up. If you have an older device, you won’t be able to apply the update.

Once it’s put in place you’ll notice a smoother experience with iOS all around, with better time frame with apps opening and smoother scrolling, with far less crashes. (We haven’t fully tested it yet, but this is what Apple indicates.)

One of the new features introduced with iOS 12 is Siri Shortcuts. By using certain commands, you can preset certain things with Siri, such as playing a type of music or setting up directions to your favorite place.

You can also cut down on notifications however you see fit, and see some minor changes to both Messages and FaceTime. What’s more, you can now network with up to 32 people on a group call — that should make meetings a little easier to tolerate.

A new Measure app will be included, acting like a tape measure and allowing you to look things over that way, if you prefer.

And if you have an iPhone X, you can download an Animoji of your choice. You also don’t have to put up with force-closing apps as much on this new device, as that procedure has been improved upon as well.

Again, the download will take a little while to apply, so you’ll have to wait before you can try these features out. However, once it’s set to go, you should see the changes with iOS 12 right away. Here’s hoping we don’t see any trouble in the long term!