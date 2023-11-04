How to Get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 For Just $50

There are some good ways to get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for cheap just in time for launch. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is one of the last major releases for 2023 in what was already an incredibly stacked year. Star Wars, Zelda, Hogwarts Legacy, Starfield, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and many, many other major titles released all throughout the year. With that said, your wallet may be feeling pretty light, especially now that so many games cost $70. It's hard to say that a lot of these games don't really justify their price tag, but some folks don't feel that way about Modern Warfare 3. The game has been accused of being a $70 DLC to last year's game given it shares so many of the bones and content of Modern Warfare 2, has an incredibly short campaign that lasts about 4 hours, and more.

With that said, there are some ways to get in on the action this year without paying $70. The beauty of Call of Duty releasing during the holiday season is that there are always lots of deals to take advantage of, even if they don't directly discount the game itself. However, there are some ways to get Call of Duty for cheap year with direct discounts. Take a look below for more details.

How to Get Modern Warfare 3 For $50

As spotted by Wario64, HSN.com has copies of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 in stock. If you use code HOLIDAY23 at checkout, you'll get the game for $50. On top of that, it includes free shipping. Now, given this isn't a retailer like Amazon that specializes in getting things out to customers absurdly fast, this may take a bit. You certainly won't get access to the game during the early access period that allows you to play the campaign right now, as that is only available to digital owners. However, you may get it on November 10th when the full game releases.

How to Get Modern Warfare 3 For Free

If you have your eye on a few big releases, you could get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for free this month. Target is hosting a buy two, get one free deal from November 5th – November 11th. So, you can buy two other games like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and another $70 game and get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for free. The lowest price game is the one you will get for free, but if you get 3 $70 games, it will only cost you the price of two. This is good for those who have a backlog of games they want to get to or maybe you could even give one of the games to someone as a gift.