How to Get Halo’s ODST in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 has become one of the most interesting coop shooters of recent years, due largely in large part to its unique take on your typical horde-based shooter. Its mesh of intense third-person combat and team-focused gameplay has given players an experience that is both absolutely chaotic and utterly rewarding when all the screws fit correctly. It feeds on the tension between discipline and mayhem, which is exactly what has drawn such a dedicated community since launch.

Into this mix comes an exciting collaboration that bridges two beloved universes into one neat little bow. Halo’s fabled Orbital Drop Shock Troopers, or ODST, are making their mark in Helldivers 2 through a special Warbond release. The great thing is that it isn’t just a cosmetic crossover. Actual weapons from ODST are being serviced into Helldivers 2, making it an honorable nod to one of the most iconic units in sci-fi gaming. For players eager to unlock the legendary ODST armor and weapons, understanding how this Warbond works and what is required to obtain it is important.

Halo’s ODST Warbond Explained

The ODST Warbond is part of a special Legendary-tier crossover event between Halo ODST and Helldivers 2. Unlike other Warbonds that can be obtained using a Premium Token, this one requires a direct purchase using in-game Super Credits. The price is set at 1,500 Super Credits, and that is the only way to gain access. Premium Warbond Tokens, which some players may have acquired through specific editions or promotions, cannot be used to bypass the cost.

What makes this collaboration especially interesting is how naturally it fits into the Helldivers universe. Both ODST troopers and Helldivers share a similar mythos. They are both elite soldiers dropping into extremely hostile territory with little more than grit and teamwork to ensure survival. Fans of Halo should immediately recognize the distinct look of ODST armor, built for high-risk drops behind enemy lines. In Helldivers 2, the set captures that same aesthetic, translating the classic ODST silhouette into the game’s visual style while keeping its Halo identity intact. It is a faithful recreation that allows players to step directly into the role of a drop trooper as they spread managed democracy across hostile planets.

How to Unlock Halo’s ODST in Helldivers 2

Unlocking the ODST gear in Helldivers 2 is not as simple as buying the Warbond outright. Even after purchasing the Legendary Warbond with Super Credits, you still need to work through its pages using Warbond Medals. This means that while you can immediately gain access to the ODST Warbond, the armor and weapons within remain locked until you progress far enough. Understanding how Super Credits and Warbond Medals interact is extremely important if you’re looking to put on ODST gear in Helldivers 2./

Earning Super Credits

The first step toward unlocking the ODST set is acquiring the 1,500 Super Credits required to purchase the Warbond itself. Super Credits can be earned by looting points of interest across the galaxy and by directly purchasing through the in-game store. In most standard Warbonds, there is usually a Super Credit reward tucked into each page, helping players slowly refund some of their investment, but developer Arrowhead has already confirmed that Legendary Warbonds like ODST will not include Super Credits as page rewards. That means you will need to commit to earning or buying the full amount up front. Once you have 1,500 Super Credits, the ODST Warbond can be unlocked in your menu.

Earning Warbond Medals

Purchasing the ODST Warbond is only the first step, because even if you already own it, you will still need a lot of Warbond Medals to even purchase and equip the gear from it. These medals are earned by completing missions, finishing Major Orders, exploring points of interest, and through daily missions that provide a small, steady payout. Each page of a Warbond is structured around a loadout. You will be able to find armor, helmets, capes, weapons, and cosmetic backgrounds within a Warbond, along with the possibility of bonus items that vary. You cannot skip ahead to later pages, as each new page requires a certain number of medals to be spent on previous pages before it becomes available.

Arrowhead has not yet revealed the exact structure of the ODST Legendary Warbond, but based on previous examples, it may stretch across two or three pages in total. That could mean a split where one page contains armor, another contains weapons, and a third mixes the two. Regardless of the format, the important point is that you will not drop directly into battle as an ODST the moment you purchase the Warbond. Instead, you will need to steadily spend medals to unlock the gear.

Play video

Warbond Medals are not difficult to obtain, but take some time to earn. The most plentiful source of these medals comes from Major Order completions. Major Orders are a server-wide objective that usually takes several days to complete, however, so they will not be your most consistent source. Instead, simply completing missions will earn a solid amount of Warbond Medals. Completing harder missions earns you more medals, and completing full clusters in those harder difficulties will net you bonus medals. Lastly, Personal Orders are daily missions that are easy for you to complete alone, and they will almost always grant you 15 medals on completion.

In short, the ODST Warbond is a two-step process: first, secure the 1,500 Super Credits to unlock the Warbond, then steadily work through its pages using Warbond Medals earned in-game. Just by playing the game normally and participating in Major Orders, any Helldiver can eventually deploy in full ODST gear.