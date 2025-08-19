Helldivers 2 Reveals Halo Crossover With New Warbond

Helldivers 2 is releasing for Xbox at last on August 26th, and Microsoft and PlayStation are celebrating with a special new Warbond. Arrowhead Game Studios previously teased a special collaboration with one of the biggest icons in gaming, Halo. While the details of this crossover were not shared, fans speculated what it would be based on Halo 3: ODST. As the Xbox version nears release, Microsoft and Arrowhead Game Studios have officially unveiled what the Helldivers 2 x Halo 3: ODST Warbond will be in a new trailer alongside its launch date.

The Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond brings the iconic series to Helldivers 2. Not only does it include armor worn by Halo’s elite ODST, but it also includes weapons from the Halo series. It releases on August 26th for both Xbox and PlayStation users, making it the first official release of Halo on a PlayStation console.

The Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond includes the A-9 Helljumper and A-35 Recon armor sets, as well as iconic Halo weapons. The assault rifle, SMG, shotgun, and pistol from the series will be available to use in Helldivers 2. New patterns, armor passives, players’ banners, titles, and, of course, capes, are also in the Warbond. Halo fans can show their love of the series with this game-changing Warbond.

This Warbond costs 1,500 Super Credits, which can be acquired in-game or purchased through microtransactions. Once purchased, players can unlock the content without worrying about it expiring. New Premium Warbond Tokens are being added to the game on August 26th, but these cannot be used to purchase Legendary Warbonds like the Halo: ODST Warbond.

While many were hoping for special Halo 3: ODST missions or even enemies, this makes the most sense. Rumors of a ported or brand-new Halo game coming to PlayStation have been circling the internet. If this is true, teasing Halo through a Helldivers 2 Warbond before releasing a full game makes sense.

Arrowhead Game Studios has hinted that August is a busy month for the studio, and collaborating with Xbox to bring Halo to Helldivers 2 proves just that. It remains to be seen if there are any other surprises for the game, as more rumors and leaks have come out. Regardless, players can don the iconic ODST armor from Halo 3: ODST on August 26th as they fight for democracy and Super Earth on Xbox Series X/S.