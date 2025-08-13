Arrowhead Promises Its New Game Won’t Repeat This Helldivers 2 Mistake

Arrowhead Game Studios has been celebrating its success with Helldivers 2, and it has no plans to stop. A recent tease of a Helldivers 2 and Halo 3: ODST crossover has the potential to be huge for both PlayStation and Xbox players. However, even a game as acclaimed as Helldivers 2 has seen its share of criticism. Sony was huge in Arrowhead Game Studios’ cooperative space shooter, but for its next game, Arrowhead Game Studios intends to go solo. While there are few details about the studio’s next project, it promises to avoid a big mistake it made with Helldivers 2.

There is no doubt that Helldivers 2 blew up and became a massive success. However, despite this, CEO Shams Jorjani intends to handle development for Arrowhead Game Studios’ next game very differently. Jorjani shared via the Helldivers 2 Discord that the development team learned a lot in creating Helldivers 2, but one lesson stood out the most.

“HD2 started with a big team and that was baaaaad,” Jorjani admitted.

Jorjani later pointed out that Arrowhead Game Studios’ next game will begin with a “very small team,” and a majority of the studio will focus on Helldivers 2 for “a loooong time.” This eased fans’ fears that the game would soon lose development support as the studio shifted its focus. One of the Helldivers 2 Discord moderators confirmed the studio was locked in working on a busy month of Helldivers 2 content, some of which will likely be seen in the future.

Arrowhead Game Studios heavily relied on PlayStation for funding of Helldivers 2, and this is also who the developer attributes to getting Helldivers 2 on Xbox. However, the game’s success has given Arrowhead Game Studios the ability to completely fund its next game. This allows for more creative freedom and can avoid problems, such as Sony requiring a PSN account to play Helldivers 2.

The future looks bright for Arrowhead Game Studios. Helldivers 2 is set to release for Xbox on August 26th, the same day as Gears of War: Reloaded. With a new platform, the studio can likely expect even greater revenue that it can pour into its next game. This just leaves the question of what Arrowhead Game Studios will create. Some expect another game set in the same universe as Helldivers 2, while others anticipate something completely different.

