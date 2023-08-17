How to Play the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Warzone 2 Reveal Event

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is getting revealed tomorrow within Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and you're likely wondering how you can participate. Over the last few years, Activision has paid close attention to other live service games like Fortnite and tried to figure out how it can emulate their success. While Warzone is already absurdly popular and doesn't need much help, the reception of the live events that these games have are extremely positive and have allowed the games the chance to really do more than just be great shooters. In addition to a Godzilla vs Kong event, there have been a variety of other in-game events for Warzone, including reveals for the new mainline Call of Duty games.

Tomorrow, August 17th, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will get revealed within Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The event is being referred to as the Shadow Siege event and details are scarce on what exactly will unfold during this event, but it will likely be loosely linked to the plot of the game. Some leaks indicate that there may be something revolving around gas canisters, which were a thing utilized in the original Modern Warfare 3 as Makarov unleashed toxic gas across Europe. If this plays out like previous events, you can expect the first trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to play at the end of this event and it will debut on YouTube and other social media platforms around the same exact time. So, you don't have to participate in this event just to see the trailer.

How to Join the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Reveal Event in Warzone 2

If you want to participate, all you'll have to do is boot up Call of Duty: Warzone 2 at 10:30AM PT/1:30PM ET and join the Shadow Siege playlist. From there, you're all set and can enjoy the action. For those who play, you'll earn some free in-game rewards including a calling card, emblem, battle pass tier skip, a gun, and more. As of right now, it's unclear if you'll be able to replay the event, but historically, Call of Duty usually lets players play the event again if they missed it. Of course, you can also just watch your favorite Twitch streamer if you're not able to play it.