How to Rent ‘Call of Duty Black Ops 4’ for Free

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is out now and available for all FPS players to enjoy, but for those that want to give the latest game a try before they buy, there’s a way to do just that!

Through Redbox, there is an option for 1-night game rental for free and that includes the latest shooter from Treyarch. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, W2K19 – whatever your flavor, this free 1-night game rental is too good to pass up.

Free Redbox 1-night game rental at checkout, including Call of Duty Black Ops 4 //t.co/t6RSaPOnEa pic.twitter.com/tXnOdI0cv2 — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 12, 2018

For those that are unaware of what Redbox even is, it’s an easy way to rent video games, movies, and TV series from kiosks all over the United States. According to the company, “Redbox is the best entertainment deal on the planet, and we should know – we’re everywhere. We have more locations in the U.S. than Starbucks and McDonald’s combined, so it’s not hard to find us. You’ll also find the lowest prices imaginable for today’s biggest hits. With movie rentals for just $1.75 a night, renting a new-release movie from Redbox is half the cost of a new-release cable movie rental, and we don’t require a monthly subscription fee.”

It’s also a perfect way for fans a little hesitant to put 60 bucks towards a game they are unsure about to give new adventures a try without having to shell out some major cash. If you like it – buy it! If you don’t, at least now you know and with very little money lost.

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. You can learn more about all of the new features, patches, and other great Call of Duty tid-bits over at our Game Hub right here.

For more about the game itself:

“Black Ops is back! Featuring gritty, grounded, fluid Multiplayer combat, the biggest Zombies offering ever with three full undead adventures at launch, and Blackout, where the universe of Black Ops comes to life in one massive battle royale experience featuring the largest map in Call of Duty history, signature Black Ops combat, characters, locations and weapons from the entire Black Ops series.”