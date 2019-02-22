‘How To Train Your Dragon’ Getting New Video Game In 2019

When 2019 rolls around, we'll be treated to the final chapter of the How To Train Your Dragon saga on the big screen with the forthcoming The Hidden World. And it looks like a game release will once again follow the film, featuring characters from the film that players of all ages will be able to play as.

Outright Games has announced that it has partnered with Universal Games on a new game called Dreamworks: Dragons Dawn of New Riders, which will be based on the popular series of the same name. The game will make its debut in February 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC and will be developed by Climax Studios.

"The first feature film How to Train Your Dragon debuted eight years ago and has since sparked a beloved franchise that has captivated audiences around the world, inspiring additional films, television shows and more," said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games in a press release. "DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders gives us a wonderful opportunity to be a part of Dragons history by partnering with Universal to create an original story introducing two new, very special characters. We look forward to unveiling more details soon!"

In the press release, here's a hint of what the story will be about:

"Players will join the new heroic duo, Scribbler and Patch, in an epic battle to save dragons and defeat a new villain, Eir, who is controlling dragons to carry out her evil plans. They'll clash against fierce enemies, explore new and familiar locations and interact with favorite characters in this fun and fiery action adventure."

Here's a rundown of the key features you can expect from the game:

A NEW, AUTHENTIC ADVENTURE: Help Scribbler recover lost memories and forge a friendship with Patch, his unique hybrid dragon

EPIC BATTLES: Unlock powerful abilities and take on fearsome foes

EXPLORE VAST NEW LOCATIONS: Fly to familiar locations, as well as new locations, including Havenholme, Valka's Mountain and Blood Briar Island

SOLVE PUZZLES: Swap between Scribbler and his dragon Patch to conquer obstacles

"DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders will take players on a new adventure that brings together a poignant tale of friendship, mysterious new characters and mystical locations," said Chris Heatherly, Executive Vice President of Games and Digital Platforms, Universal Brand Development. "As the film trilogy reaches its' epic conclusion, this new game will allow fans to deepen their connection with a world that has touched so many lives for almost a decade."

A trailer hasn't been released just yet, but we expect it before the holiday season. We'll let you know when it debuts!