How to Unlock Batista in Gears 5

It was recently revealed that Batista (Dave Bautista) was joining the cast of Gears 5. While it may not be the news of the wrestler and actor starring in the Gears movie that many have been waiting years for, it is good to see him be involved in the franchise in some capacity. That said, Batista won’t be available in-game at launch, but instead arriving nearly a week later in conjunction with WWE Network’s “Clash of Champions” event, which will be taking place on September 15th. In addition to players not having to wait long for Batista’s arrival, it also won’t take much to unlock him in-game.

In fact, it isn’t going to take much of anything to unlock Batista in Gears 5. All players have to do to play as the popular wrestler and actor is simply play the game. That’s right, play any version of Gears 5, including the one available through Xbox Game Pass, and Batista will be unlocked as a playable character. This will begin on September 15th and the promotion will run until October 28th, so be sure to play Gears 5 at some point in that time frame if you would like to unlock Batista.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Adding Batista to Gears 5, we started with the fantasy of ‘Batista as Marcus,’ putting Batista into Marcus’ armor, and starting with Marcus’ script,” director Rod Fergusson recently said. “Then we added elements of “The Animal” Batista into his voice performance and onto his look by adding his signature Hollywood shades to his character. Batista was great in the booth and I can’t wait for Gears and Batista fans alike to stomp some Swarm as The Animal.”

Gears 5 will be officially launching on September 10th for PC and Xbox One. For even more on the next installment in the popular series, check out some of our previous coverage as well as the description below:

“From one of gaming’s most acclaimed sagas, Gears is bigger than ever, with five thrilling modes and the deepest campaign yet. With all-out war descending, Kait Diaz breaks away to uncover her connection to the enemy and discovers the true danger to Sera – herself.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you prepared to assume control of The Animal in Gears 5 when Batista arrives? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!