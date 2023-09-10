How to Find Ronnie 2K and Unlock Rebirth in NBA 2K24

One of NBA 2K24's most popular modes is MyCareer. Within that mode, players make their own star hoopers and take them through their NBA career or take their game to the street to compete against other players in The City. Either way, you'll be taking your player on a very long journey to become the best in the NBA 2K24 world. One of the more annoying aspects of the mode is that you're locked into a specific build at character creation. Instead of being able to max out every stat, you actually need to create a player that fits your playstyle. Because of this, many players want the option to try out different builds, but doing so can take a very long time unless you grab yourself the Rebirth ability.

Rebirth essentially lets you take your player and reset their build while giving you a few boosts to make grinding to max overall much easier. Unfortunately, 2K24 doesn't just give you this ability out of the gate. You have to earn it. The process has changed a bit from last year (especially on next-gen where it was a bit convoluted), but the basics are still the same. First, you need to find Ronnie 2K.

Where to Find Ronnie 2K in NBA 2K24?

Who has hung out with Rufus and I? https://t.co/ZFaEg7wthv — Ronnie 2K 2K24 (@Ronnie2K) September 10, 2023

The good news about finding Ronnie 2K is that NBA 2K24 gives you an early quest that you can track to find his exact location. That said, he can be found at the south end of the map on the beach. You'll know it's him because he's wearing a goofy-looking pool floatie. However, finding him is just the beginning of the quest chain. To actually unlock Rebirth, you'll need to get your player to 90 OVR.

While you can absolutely buy your way to that rating if you're willing to spend real-world money on 2K's Virtual Currency (VC), you'll also need to play quite a bit to unlock the ability to hit 90 OVR. At the start of your player's journey, you'll be capped at 85 OVR, and the only way to increase it is by playing either NBA games or jumping into The City against other players. Expect it to take several hours before you can even hit 90 OVR, no matter how much you want to spend.

It's also worth noting that you can get to 90 OVR without spending any money, it's just going to take some time. It's hard to predict exactly how long it will take because some quests give VC, but if you're playing NBA games in MyCareer on Semi-Pro, you get about 1,000 VC after each. Playing on higher difficulties will give more VC, and other modes might have a better payout for time played, but that gives you a solid baseline. Either way, it'll take north of 250,000 VC to hit 90 OVR, so you have to play quite a lot if you're not spending money. Fortunately, once you unlock the Rebirth option, it gets a bit easier for your second build.

What Does Rebirth Do in NBA 2K24?

Rebirth in NBA 2K24 gives you several benefits. The first is that each time you create a new MyPlayer, their max overall is 90, up from 85. That means you can immediately jump them to 90 if you have the VC. Plus, you'll automatically start with silver-level badges once you hit the necessary attribute requirements, making leveling up badges easier. You'll also get a 5% badge progression boost, which means those same badges will increase slightly faster than your first time.