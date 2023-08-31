NBA 2K24 MyCareer Makes You "The Best Prospect Since LeBron"

NBA 2K24's release date is just two weeks away, and 2K Games is slowly peeling back the curtain on everything fans can expect from the latest game in the long-running series. Earlier in the week, we got our first look at MyTeam, the card-collecting mode that's become very popular over the last decade. Today, NBA 2K24 is giving fans a sneak peek at what they can expect from MyCareer and The City. If you're new to the franchise, this is the mode where you create your own player from scratch and either take them through an NBA career or run them out in The City to take on other players around the world. While there are several important changes, the biggest focus for this mode seems to be streamlining everything to get you into actual games more quickly.

Alongside the new changes to get you into games more quickly and with less interruption, 2K has added Rep back into The City's grind. Veterans of the franchise will remember this system, but for rookies, this is basically a way for you to level up your player by excelling in games. Unlike seasonal XP (which is now shared between MyCareer and MyTeam), Rep doesn't reset at the end of the season. You'll be building it all year in a quest to enter the Top 10 and reap the rewards of that coveted spot. Keep in mind that the bulk of the changes explained below are only coming to current-gen systems. PlayStation 4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch players won't have most of these changes.

What Changes Are Coming to MyCareer?

(Photo: 2K Games)

For players who just want to dig deep into their NBA career and not mess with The City, this year's version seems right up your alley. 2K has done everything it can to keep distractions to a minimum in favor of keeping you in actual games as much as possible. This means quests are now fully optional. You can still get the rewards, but you won't be taken out of your rhythm to go down to answer trivia at the record store any longer.

On top of this, NBA 2K24 has a new feature that lets you play just the 'key games' during an NBA season. This dynamically sets your schedule to give you the most important games, skipping through the fluff and letting you play a full career in the time it previously would have taken you to play a season or two. And those simmed games will now use your performance in played games, making for a much more natural stat line at the end of the day.

What Changes Are Coming to The City in NBA 2K24?

(Photo: 2K Games)

As mentioned above, The City is now a beachfront property. That won't have an impact on gameplay, but it does make the world feel more vibrant. For mode changes, the biggest one might be the new Starting 5 building. Here, you'll take your player and put them into a real NBA starting five. Then, you'll match up against another player doing the same, effectively playing MyCareer online.

Outside of that, there are new Streetball side quests that have their own progression system, giving solo players a new path to progressing in The City. Plus, there are now only two different affiliations, which will be the main place you build up Rep. This year, you won't just be assigned to an affiliation either. You'll start the mode and then get to learn more about each team and decide which one is best for you. Keep in mind that if you change affiliations, your Rep resets, so cutting and running if your team isn't doing well isn't encouraged.

NBA 2K24 comes to PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC platforms on September 8.