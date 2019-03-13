Here’s How to Unlock ‘The Division 2’s Dark Zones

Now that players with early access have jumped into Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, many of them are fighting their way towards level 30 before Friday’s official launch. Doing so will enable these players to be ready to get the best gear possible when heading into Dark Zones, the title’s PvPvE areas. Speaking of which, here’s how to access The Division 2‘s three Dark Zones.

The first thing you’ll want to do is keep chipping away at the main campaign. As you progress through this, you’ll want to upgrade the Theater Settlement to Level 3, which will then allow you to recruit Senait Ezera. Meet her back at the White House Base of Operations and she will give you the mission to unlock DZ East, your first Dark Zone.

Seeing as DZ East is the first Dark Zone players encounter, it will be the lowest level of the three. This also makes it the easiest of the three, as it will contain players between levels 10 and 19 with some AI baddies scattered about.

Upon reaching the front entrance of DZ East, you’ll be guided to where you need to go to open the gate, and then you will extract a weapon. This will result in the DZ East map, including all of its entrances, being unlocked.

After you unlock DZ East, the rest is fairly simple. Well, that’s relative. You should now be aware of the DZ South mission, which will result in the unlocking of that Dark Zone. After that, you will essentially repeat the same process with DZ West – receive mission, complete it, Dark Zone unlocked!

Luckily, the missions that you complete along the way when unlocking The Division 2‘s Dark Zones help you gain a better understanding as to what you can expect in these PvPvE areas. Just be sure to keep leveling up, acquiring the best gear you can, and get ready to have some fun.

The Division 2 is currently available to those with early access, but will officially launch on March 15th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

