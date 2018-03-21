How to Use an Xbox One or PS4 Controller on Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has found phenomenal levels of success since its launch last year with a pretty impressive line-up of peripherals alongside it. Though of course we adore the Switch Pro Controller, there’s always different strokes for different folks. For those gamers that miss the feel of the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One controller, this guide is for you.

8Bitdo created a USB wireless adapter that essentially does wonders. It allows players to hook up different kinds of controllers to the hybrid console utilizing Bluetooth technology. Among the compatible controllers that can take advantage of this adapter are the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 ones. Yes, this includes those nifty DualShock controllers and even the Wii-U, if you’re feeling that particular style.

The video above by NintendoLife gives a real-time demo of how it works and how to make it work as effortlessly as possible, with as little latency as possible. It’s helpful for those that want a little more customization for their play experience, without having to sacrifice quality.

According to the 8Bitdo Wireless Blue Tooth Adapter’s official product information, seen here:

For use with PS4, PS3, Wii Mote, Wii U Pro wirelessly on Nintendo Switch. Support DS4 Motion and Rumble features.

For use with 8Bitdo Controllers, Nintendo Switch Pro, Nintendo Switch Joy-cons, PS4, PS3, Wii Mote, Wii U Pro and more, wirelessly, on Windows PCs, Macs, Raspberry Pi, laptops, tablets.

Simply bind the Adapter to your Wireless Controller to enable the same wireless experience you are used to on all the best platforms.

Wireless bluetooth, no lag.

This little device retails for $19.99 and actually has pretty solid reviews. It makes playing a little easier, a little more customizable, and a little more tailored to an individual’s play style. You can scoop up one for yourself right here to see for yourself why it was chosen as Amazon’s Choice product.

