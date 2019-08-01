How to Watch Evo 2019

This year’s Evolution Championship Series is just hours away from kicking off with all of the fighting game action fans could possibly desire. With nine titles set to be present during the 2019 iteration of the massive tournament, players cannot wait to jump in. Taking place in Las Vegas, Evo 2019 will be offering up some big cash prizes for those participating, and with three full days of action ahead, it is going to be a great time for all, and quite possibly the biggest Evo we’ve seen yet. Of course, not everyone can make the trip out to Vegas, which means they will have to rely on streaming to see the action.

The schedule for Evo 2019 can be a little hectic for those who have never actively watched the tournament before. Luckily, the event’s organizers have made things as easy as possible for old and new fans alike. The full schedule can be found below, which spans across three days, August 2nd through the 4th, and contains players going at it across nine different games.

Now, where will you be able to watch Evo 2019? Luckily, all of the action can be found across seven separate Twitch channels, all of which can be found right here, with the main one being found below. In addition to the Evo Twitch streams, the main stage livestream can be found on Twitter, all Street Fighter V action can be seen on the CapcomFighters channel, and the Jump Off channel will provide viewers with a little bit of everything.

For a quick reference, these are the nine games that will be present at Evo 2019:

Blazblue Cross Tag Battle

Dragonball FighterZ

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Soulcalibur VI

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition

Super Smash Bros: Ultimate

Tekken 7

Under Night In-Birth Exe: Late[st]

Evo 2019 will run from Friday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 4th at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. Those watching from home can do so from any of the links and stream above.