The Ni no Kuni Movie Is Now Available on Netflix

For fans of Level-5‘s Ni no Kuni franchise, today is a good day. The anime movie, which released last year in Japan, is now available on Netflix. The film’s release date was previously revealed as part of Netflix’s regular promotional blasts about upcoming movies, so it’s no surprise that it’s out now, but given the vast amount of content added to Netflix on the regular, it’s worth pointing out.

For those that, for whatever reason, can’t find the film on Netflix, you can watch the anime film on Netflix right here. Well, so long as you’re a subscriber or have access to a subscribed account. Netflix notes that it clocks in at just under two hours with a 1h 46m runtime. As with all things added to Netflix, there’s no telling just how long it will remain on the service, but one imagines it won’t be going away at any point soon.

The film’s reception was somewhat… cold upon release last year. What reviews are out there for the film, and are in English, largely range from fine to poor. As always, your mileage may vary, and fans of the franchise will likely find something to enjoy. But perhaps don’t go in expecting the full Studio Ghibli treatment.

Here’s how Netflix describes the film:

“Two average teens go on a magical quest to save the life of their friend and her counterpart from another world. But love complicates their journey.”

As previously mentioned, Ni no Kuni is currently streaming on Netflix. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Ni no Kuni franchise, games included, right here.