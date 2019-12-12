How to Watch the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Video in Fortnite

Fortnite players probably already know about the game’s next Star Wars cross-over event that’s happening soon, but for Star Wars fans who aren’t in the loop, it’s an event you won’t want to miss out on. An exclusive clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is being played in Fortnite as part of an in-game event that players will have to tune into live to see it when it happens, and the whole spectacle is taking place soon on December 14th. Watching the clip is pretty easy whether you’re a frequent Fortnite player or you’ve never touched the game before, so if you’re interested in watching it as it happens, you can find out how below.

Epic Games first teased the event one week ago and confirmed it on the same day to set December 14th as the date for the Rise of Skywalker reveal. The event will happen in Fortnite at a place called Risky Reels which is a point of interest in the game that’s set up to resemble a drive-in theater. It’s been playing ads for the upcoming clip lately, and on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, it’ll be transformed into a Star Wars viewing ground.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want to be present during the clip’s reveal in Fortnite, you’ll want to hop into a match starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. That’s when the “doors open,” according to Epic Games, which means that’ll most likely be when a special game mode is live that’s featured around the event, assuming Epic Games does that again. Epic Games has created special modes in the past for viewing these events so that other players don’t ruin the moment by killing spectators, so expect to see one of those live at the times listed previously. Whether you join that mode or not, players will want to make their way to Risky Reels where they’ll see the screen play the clip.

Live from Risky Reels Fortnite Presents: #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker exclusive scene premiere. Watch it live on December 14. Doors open at 1:30 PM ET, show begins at 2 PM ET. You won’t want to miss this 👀 pic.twitter.com/xRD0ynjaJT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 7, 2019

For those who don’t want to watch the clip themselves in Fortnite, there are thankfully other options. If you’ve got a favorite Fortnite streamer that you watch frequently, you can expect them to be streaming the event as it happens, though be ready for some extra commentary if that’s the case. After the event takes place, you can bet that the clip will be reuploaded elsewhere and shared through official Star Wars channels, so even if you don’t see it as it happens, you’ll see it soon enough.

J.J. Abrams is also slated to be in attendance during the event, though how that’ll work hasn’t been confirmed. Fortnite has pulled off live events before and proven them to be occasions players won’t want to miss, so we can probably expect some extra Star Wars happenings in the game aside from just this clip based on what’s been teased so far.