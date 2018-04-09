The Rock Is Hosting a Special HQ Trivia With $300K on the Line

Do you have a lot of trivia stored up in that beautiful noggin of yours? Are you looking forward to Rampage? Do you have a love for The Rock, and cold, hard cash? If you answered yes to any of those questions, you’ll definitely want to tune in this Wednesday for a very special edition of HQ Trivia, which will be hosted by the Rampage star. There will be a ton of money on the line:

This Wednesday afternoon, Dwayne Johnson (@therock) guest hosts HQ for our largest prize ever – $300,000. Keep your phone close 📱 pic.twitter.com/unfVaUX05b — HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) April 9, 2018

Yes, you read that correctly. The Rock has a big monster movie debuting soon, and it was only appropriate to introduce a monstrous grand prize for the winners of this very special game. Right now, the exact details have yet to be pinned down. We know that this will be an afternoon game, but an exact time has not been specified. Follow-up posts to the original announcement have simply admonished players to “keep their phones close,” so we’re assuming that an exact time will be revealed soon.

It also hasn’t been revealed whether the full $300K will be going to a single winner, or split among a group. We think that’s a pretty important distinction! Most of the time, the prize pool is split among winners, but special games do occasionally offer the entire pot to a single individual. If this is a winner takes all kind of occasion, it will definitely be worth breaking out the phone and playing along. If you’re a recovering trivia junky, then you’ll definitely want to re-download the game for this special event.

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson will be guest hosting this edition in order to promote his new film Rampage, which launches this weekend. Given that the movie has its roots in an old arcade game, we’re wondering if the trivia this time around might be arcade or video game related. The theme would make perfect sense, and if you’re reading this article, then there’s a good chance that video game trivia is actually in your wheelhouse. It could be you, dear reader; you could be the one to walk away with over a quarter of a million dollars!

Stay tuned to the HQ Trivia social accounts for more information.