Huge Bethesda PC Game Sale Happening at Fanatical

If you’ve been waiting for a golden opportunity to get your hands on some PC games by Bethesda…believe us, this is it.

Fanatical is currently hosting a huge summer sale on a majority of Bethesda’s releases, including favorites from the Fallout series, as well as newer titles like Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

On top of the slashed prices already being offered for the games, the online retailer is offering even more savings on top of that. You simply need to enter the code SUMMER10 when you check out and you can save an additional ten percent off.

And these are no mere discounts either. Fallout 4 can be yours for under $10. Wolfenstein II‘s Digital Deluxe Edition is being offered for a great deal, as well as Doom 2016.

Here’s the full rundown of deals. Don’t miss out!

Fallout 4- $8.79

Fallout 4 Season Pass- $24.99

Doom (2016)- $9.89

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition- $19.99

Dishonored 2- $19.99

Prey- $19.99

The Evil Within 2- $23.99

Wolfenstein: The New Order- $9.99

The Elder Scrolls Online- $9.99

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood- $9.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition- $39.99

Fallout 3- $3.29

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Game of the Year Edition- $7.49

Rage- $2.49

Doom 3 BFG Edition- $7.99

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition- $9.99

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition Deluxe- $9.99

Prey Mooncrash- $18.99

Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition- $19.99

Fallout 4: Nuka World- $11.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus- $23.99

Dishonored- $2.49

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR- $56.99

Fallout 4 VR- $56.99

Several other titles are listed on the site as well, but haven’t gone on sale just yet. There’s a very good chance that Fanatical could be slashing more prices as the week goes on, so it never hurts to check back and see what’s on sale.

For the time being, however, some of these deals are unbeatable. Getting both Fallout 4 and Doom for under $20? And Dishonored and Fallout 3 for mere pennies? That’s a bargain if we’ve ever seen one.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.