Hugh Hefner’s End-Game Cameo in Playboy: The Mansion Is Surprisingly Touching

As we continue to look back on the life of Hugh Hefner, we’re reminded that he was force of change and influence in the world of pop culture. From print, to television, and even in video games, his influence was perceived and leveraged. Younger gamers may not remember, but back in 2005 there was a game for PS2, Xbox, and PC called Playboy: The Mansion. In the game, players assume the role of Hef himself, and attempt to build the Playboy empire from scratch, just like Hef did.

If you complete the game, you’re treated to a personal video message from Hugh Hefner himself. We’ve embedded the video above for you to watch and, just like every other element of the game, we think you’ll find it’s a little more tame than expected. In fact, it’s actually a little inspiring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For beating a game called Playboy: The Mansion, some might expect to see some fireworks, clinking glasses, and more than a little skin before the credits roll. Instead, what we get is a quaint little chat with Hefner about his life, and how he started with “only $600 and a dream.”

We’re told that we’ve been given the opportunity to walk a mile in his virtual shoes, but Hefner reminds us that we too are capable of living out our dreams if we’re determined. “Why couldn’t that drive, that success, that business savvy that brought you to the game’s end take you to the top in the real world, too? What dreams do you have? What do you want to be? If I can live my dreams, you can too.”

Well dang, we didn’t expect that going into the video. Thanks, Hugh. Playboy: The Mansion may not have topped the charts, but that certainly didn’t diminish Hefner’s ever-present swagger. The man commanded the attention of every person he spoke to, even the disappointed players who made it to the end of this very, very mediocre game.