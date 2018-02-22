Bandai Namco and Humble Bundle Team Up For Huge Anime Game Sale

The latest batch of deals on Humble Bundle is seriously impressive, especially if you’re an anime fan who wants to play your way through some of your favorite shows. With pre-orders on upcoming games as well as incredible discounts on all-time classics, there’s a little bit of something for everyone, whether you’re just getting into anime or have been a fan of it for your entire life.

Some of these games are actually more well-known as video game franchises beyond their origins in light novels and anime, like Sword Art Online and Ni No Kuni. Others, like One Piece, Naruto, and Dragon Ball, have made names for themselves over the past few decades as staples of Japanese animation, with fans of all ages flocking to play titles released as far back as the 90’s. It isn’t much of a surprise to see how keen anime fans are about video games — it kind of comes with the territory — but this particular sale collects some seriously amazing titles into one place, which kind of spells doom for this closeted weaboo’s wallet.

We’ve sorted all of the sales into an easy-to-scroll list below, and categorized them by franchise so that you can pick up as many of your favorites as you like. While some of these are pre-orders for games coming out later this Spring, a lot of them are available to download right now, and they’re definitely worth picking up before they go full-price again.

Check it out below.

Pre-Orders

These particular sales aren’t really deals as much as reminders to pick up two titles nice and early. Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet and Ni No Kuni: Revenant Kingdom release very soon, so Humble Bundle has both games, as well as the special editions of each, up for grabs for early adopters. Earlier today, we mentioned that Steam was also running a pre-order deal for Fatal Bullet that included a free download of Re: Hollow Fragment, so it might be worth snagging the game for Steam now, since that deal ends tomorrow.

Ni No Kuni: Revenant Kingdom – $59.99

Ni No Kuni: Revenant Kingdom (The Prince’s Edition) – $79.99

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – $49.99

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Deluxe Edition) – $74.98

If you are looking to score a deal, Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization is 30% off right now, and Accel World VS. Sword Art Online Deluxe Edition is a whopping 50% off of its retail price.

Alright — on to the real deals.

Dragon Ball

Also on the docket are games from the most epic, well-known, longrunning anime series of all time, Dragon Ball. Specifically, the Dragon Ball Xenoverse games are currently up for grabs at a nice discount, and add-ons are available as well, such as Season Passes. Check it out:

Dragon Ball Xenoverse – $9.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $16.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2: Deluxe Edition – $16.24

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Bundle – $31.99

DragonBall Xenoverse Season Pass – $6.24

Naruto

As players eagerly await Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, filling in the time can be, for lack of a better word, stressful. But thanks to this sale, some players have a chance to ease their irritation. There are a total of 5 opportunities for Naruto fans to save on games based on the series, all listed below.

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – $7.49

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution – $7.49

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (Road to Boruto Expansion) – $9.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 – $19.49

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Season Pass – $4.99

One Piece

Talk about good games for stress relief. Fans of One Piece currently have five hugely discounted offerings to choose from that almost all cap out to under $20, knocking up to 75% off of standard retail prices for two of One Piece’s most beloved game titles, along with special editions and season passes. One Piece: World Seeker releases later this year for multiple platforms, so while fans are waiting on the open-world adventure, these two titles — which use a few slightly similar battle mechanics — are worth picking up if just to pass the time.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – $9.99

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Gold Edition – $12.99

One Piece Burning Blood – $12.49

One Piece Burning Blood Gold Edition – $18.74

One Piece Burning Blood Season Pass – $6.24

Tales Of…

If you’re looking for an iconic anime-inspired video game series, there’s really nothing better than the Tales Of franchise. Right now, three of the best entries into the series are available for 66-75% off, including the incredible Tales of Symphonia, which features some of the franchise’s most recognizable faces and one of the absolute best video game stories ever told. If you love JRPGs, don’t sleep on this sale, because you can easily take home all three available titles for under $40.

Tales of Symphonia – $4.99

Tales of Beseria – $16.99

Tales of Zestiria – $12.49

And the rest!

Thought you were done collecting awesome titles from this sale? Well, everyone has to be wrong sometimes: a handful of games that don’t quite fit into these massive franchises are up for grabs, and they’re definitely worth picking up. Check out the list below:

God Eater 2: Rage Burst – $12.49

.Hack//G.U. Last Recode – $34.99

Saint Seiya: Soldiers’ Soul – $12.49

These deals last for a limited time, so make sure to grab them sooner rather than later.