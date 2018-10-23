Humble Bundle Offers Up ‘Batman’, Other WB PC Titles For Dirt Cheap

Every week, the team at Humble Bundle offers up a tremendous package of PC games (and occasionally console ones too) that provide a great value to players, while at the same time benefiting charity. And this week's is pretty unbeatable, especially if you've been looking to clean up on WB Games. And yes, that includes Batman. The latest bundle, which is live for the next two weeks (through November 6) has some great games starting as cheap as $1. But the higher you go, the more games that you get to add to your collection via Steam codes. Let's break down each of the three tiers and see what you get for your money. And it's a lot.

$1 or More Tier First up, there's Scribblenauts Unlimited, one of the more engaging entries in the "draw things in your world" series. This is a fun one for players of all ages, and really lets your imagination run wild by drawing up objects that can help you in the world. Also included is Batman: Arkham Origins, which many players consider to be one of the best entries in the series. On Christmas Eve, the Dark Knight finds himself up against all sorts of adversaries, hunting down a very pricey bounty on his head. Use abilities and survive the night, if you can! Finally, there's Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition, featuring a compelling open-world experience set within the Lord of the Rings world. And this is the edition with extra DLC included. Not too shabby for a buck or more.

$3.77 or More Tier Pay a little extra and you'll get the below games, along with three others. First up is Bastion, a thrilling adventure from the team at Supergiant. Make your way through an ever-changing world while listening to some dynamic narration. If you haven't played this yet, definitely give it a shot. Also in this package is Avalanche's open-world action game Mad Max, based on the film series of the same name. Take on post-apocalyptic punks and build the battle vehicle of your dreams (or nightmares) in this underappreciated gem. Lastly, you get Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition, a fun beat-em-up featuring a cavalcade of DC heroes and villains fighting it out for superiority. This special edition features some new faces, including Lobo and Zatanna. Don't miss out! (As a bonus, you'll also net a ten percent discount on Lego The Incredibles, which you can redeem on the Humble Store.)