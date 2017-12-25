Humble Bundle Holiday Sale Offers Best-Sellers Up to 90 Percent Off

Did you come across some holiday cash this morning? Wondering how to get the biggest bang for your buck, even if you don’t have a top-of-the-line gaming PC? Humble Bundle is throwing a massive holiday sale right now that you need to look into, with up to 90% off of some of the year’s greatest games, as well as several classics that every gamer needs in his or her library.

Keep in mind that if you’re a Humble Monthly subscriber, you get an extra 10% off of everything you buy in the Humble store. Humble monthly is a flat-rate subscription service that nets you a handful of hit PC games every single month. Good games, too! You’re guaranteed at least one major AAA titles, with several other fantastic indie games, older AAA games, or DLC thrown in. It’s roughly $12 a month, and every month I’ve been a member has been worth it.

On with the sale! There are so many games to choose from, but below we’ve listed a few of our top recommendations based on their prices and replayability. Time to beef up the library!

Outlast 2 – $13.49

Mini Metro – $4.49

The Binding of Isaac + Wrath of the Lamb DLC – $1.79

Tacoma – $8.99

Her Story – $1.61

Metro: Last Light Redux – $4.49

Outlast: Whistleblower – $1.20

Outlast – $2.69

Shadowrun: Dragonfall Director’s Cut – $2.69

Limbo – $2.49

Rogue Legacy – $2.69

Broken Age – $3.59

Costume Quest – $0.89

Amnesia: The Dark Descent – $2.69

Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition – $4.04

HuniePop – $2.24

Can we just say that, for 89 cents, no one needs to go without Costume Quest in their library. We know it’s the wrong season, but when next Halloween rolls around, you’ll thank us. Costume Quest is hands down one of the best seasonal games you’ll ever play, and at this price it’s a total steal! Happy shopping everyone!