Humble Bundle Paradox Bundle Offers Pillars of Eternity, Stellaris, and More For Cheap

Humble Bundle is a fantastic way to score the games you’ve been looking for super cheap while also doing a little good in the world. Each month, new deals are offered with several package choices to choose from. This month brings the Paradox Bundle front and center and it brings with it several magical titles that we can’t recommend enough!

For a simple breakdown:

For 1 Dollar

Cities in Motion 2

Magicka 2

Majesty 2

For Over 7 Dollars More

Crusader Kings II

Pillars of Eternity

Hearts of Iron III Collection

Europa Universalis III Complete

For 12 Dollars More

Stellaris

Available here.

The above games are fantastic fantasy adventures but if only one catches your eye, please let it be Pillars of Eternity! The insanely popular fantasy RPG from Obsidian Entertainment has received nothing but positive reviews since its launch in 2015. With Pillars of Eternity 2 on the way, it’s the perfect time to get into the beloved franchise! For more about the game per its official description:

Prepare to be enchanted by a world where the choices you make and the paths you choose shape your destiny. Obsidian Entertainment, the developer of Fallout: New Vegas and South Park: The Stick of Truth, together with Paradox Interactive is proud to present Pillars of Eternity.

Recapture the deep sense of exploration, the joy of a pulsating adventure, and the thrill of leading your own band of companions across a new fantasy realm and into the depths of monster-infested dungeons in search of lost treasures and ancient mysteries.

So gather your party, venture forth, and embrace adventure as you delve into a realm of wonder, nostalgia, and the excitement of classic RPGs with Obsidian’s Pillars of Eternity!