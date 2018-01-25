Humble Bundle Paradox Bundle Offers Pillars of Eternity, Stellaris, and More For Cheap

Humble Bundle is a fantastic way to score the games you’ve been looking for super cheap while also doing a little good in the world. Each month, new deals are offered with several package choices to choose from. This month brings the Paradox Bundle front and center and it brings with it several magical titles that we can’t recommend enough!
For a simple breakdown:
Videos by ComicBook.com
For 1 Dollar
- Cities in Motion 2
- Magicka 2
- Majesty 2
For Over 7 Dollars More
- Crusader Kings II
- Pillars of Eternity
- Hearts of Iron III Collection
- Europa Universalis III Complete
For 12 Dollars More
- Stellaris
The above games are fantastic fantasy adventures but if only one catches your eye, please let it be Pillars of Eternity! The insanely popular fantasy RPG from Obsidian Entertainment has received nothing but positive reviews since its launch in 2015. With Pillars of Eternity 2 on the way, it’s the perfect time to get into the beloved franchise! For more about the game per its official description:
Prepare to be enchanted by a world where the choices you make and the paths you choose shape your destiny. Obsidian Entertainment, the developer of Fallout: New Vegas and South Park: The Stick of Truth, together with Paradox Interactive is proud to present Pillars of Eternity.
Recapture the deep sense of exploration, the joy of a pulsating adventure, and the thrill of leading your own band of companions across a new fantasy realm and into the depths of monster-infested dungeons in search of lost treasures and ancient mysteries.
So gather your party, venture forth, and embrace adventure as you delve into a realm of wonder, nostalgia, and the excitement of classic RPGs with Obsidian’s Pillars of Eternity!
- Play as any one of six races: Human, Aumaua, Dwarf, Elf, Godlike and Orlan.
- Utilize five core skills to overcome any situation: Stealth, Athletics, Lore, Mechanics and Survival.
- Deep character customization: Build a character as one of eleven classes such as Barbarian, Chanter, Cipher, Druid, Fighter, Monk, Paladin, Priest, Ranger, Rogue and Wizard.
- Sculpt your own story: Side with various factions using a reputation system, where your actions and choices have far reaching consequences.
- Explore a rich and diverse world: Beautiful pre-rendered environments laced with an engaging story and characters bring the world to life.