Get Sonic, Mega Man Games and More In the Capcom x Sega Humble Bundle

It’s great to see Humble Bundle offer so many packages to players that provide a number of hit games, while at the same time helping out various charities. But it’s not often we see one that’s directed at console games, though they do happen from time to time.

That’s certainly the case with the Capcom x Sega Humble Bundle, which just went live and is available through May 8. Through this bundle, you can get your hands on various PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita offerings for a great low price, while helping out such charities as Rett Syndrome Research Trust, Save the Children and the American Red Cross.

So what can you pick up in this week’s bundle? Let’s take a look at each of the individual tiers, and the games included in each one:

Pay What You Want

By putting down a flat amount on your donation, you’ll purchase the following four games:

DustForce (PlayStation Vita)- In this side-scrolling platform game, you’ll take control of heroic janitors as they attempt to sweep away crime. This one’s definitely a sleeper favorite, particularly if you’re a fan of the genre.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Splitz (PlayStation Vita)- The 3D puzzle/rolling series comes to PS Vita, complete with hundreds of stages and challenges galore. Plus, monkeys encased in balls.

Crazy Taxi (PlayStation 3)- The arcade classic comes roaring to the PS3, complete with fast-paced visuals and a lot of racing fun. Can you beat the clock and pick up fares?

Dead Rising (PlayStation 4)- The adventure that introduced Frank West and the Dead Rising franchise hits the PS4, with hundreds of zombies to mow down with a variety of costumes. But don’t dawdle too long, or you’ll miss the rescue helicopter!

This tier also includes a coupon that takes 10 percent off your first month of Humble Monthly.

Pay $6.21 or More

Along with the previously mentioned games, this tier includes a number of titles that are sure to get your attention, including four Playstation 4 games!

Sonic Generations (PlayStation 3)- This platforming adventure introduces the best of both worlds, with classic 2D Sonic stages combined with breathtaking 3D ones.

Binary Domain (PlayStation 3)- A thrilling adventure game set in the future, where you’ll have to take down enemy soldiers and destructive robots alike, in an effort to stay alive.

Resident Evil HD Remaster (PlayStation 4)- The classic Resident Evil returns, redesigned from the ground up to produce a compelling new horror experience.

Resident Evil: Code Veronica X (PlayStation 4)- This survival horror game is also included in the package, featuring Claire and Chris Redfield going up against the worst that Umbrella has to offer.

Alien: Isolation (PlayStation 4)- You’ll need to use your stealth skills to your best ability as you attempt to escape the deadly threat of aliens. Even a flamethrower won’t keep you safe here.

Mega Man Legacy Collection (PlayStation 4)- Relive the classic Mega Man saga with six great titles from the NES days, as well as a museum, music player and more!

This tier also includes coupons for Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package, Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition, Valkyria Revolution and Yakuza 0 in the PlayStation Store, so you can score some big savings.

Pay $15 or More

Along with all the previously mentioned games, this tier adds two more titles to the pack, both for PlayStation 4.

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered- The fan-favorite turn-based action game makes its return, this time with better graphics than ever before, along with a ton of options for players to take advantage of!

Dead Rising 2– The hit sequel ups the ante for zombie carnage, as you guide newcomer Chuck Greene through a number of scenarios where he’ll have to mow down zombies, with everything from a moose head to a double-edged chainsaw attached to a motorcycle!

Even if you don’t own a PlayStation 3 or PS Vita anymore, this package has a lot for PlayStation 4 owners to enjoy; and you can always give the other codes away to friends!

Remember, you have until May 8 to pick up this fantastic bundle, so store up that cash and get some games added to your library!