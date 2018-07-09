Humble Bundle’s Telltale Games Sale Offers ‘Stack and Save’ Deals

Today is just loaded with PC gaming deal goodness. Along with Fanatical’s recently announced Sega sale, Humble Store is hosting an event of its own on Telltale Games PC/Steam releases. And there’s never been a better time to load up on the company’s episodic adventures.

You can essentially “Build Your Own Telltale Games Bundle” with the savings increasing depending on how many games you buy. They’re already marked down by around 50 percent each already; but if you buy three or more games, the savings go up.

For instance, with three games, you save 75 percent off. But if you purchase five or more, you get them for 80 percent off. That means you can essentially get a number of Telltale classics for just a few bucks each!

You can find more details about the deal here. The games list is below and there are some great deals you shouldn’t miss out on! (Note these are the general discount prices before the extra savings are applied.)

The Walking Dead: Michonne — A Telltale Miniseries- $7.49

Game of Thrones: A Telltale Game Series- $14.99

Minecraft: Story Mode — A Telltale Game Series- $12.49

The Wolf Among Us- $9.99

Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack- $5.99

Tales From the Borderlands- $9.99

Back To the Future: The Game- $5.99

The Walking Dead: Season 2- $9.99

Jurassic Park: The Game- $5.99

Minecraft: Story Mode — Adventure Pass- $7.49

Poker Night At the Inventory- $1.24

Poker Night 2- $1.24

Puzzle Agent- $1.24

Puzzle Agent 2- $2.49

The Walking Dead: Season 1- $14.99

The Walking Dead: 400 Days- $1.49

Sam & Max: Season One- $5.99

Sam & Max: Season Two- $5.99

Sam & Max: The Devil’s Playhouse- $5.99

While it’s a shame that the sale doesn’t include the Batman games or the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy saga, there are some noteworthy titles to take advantage of here. Reliving The Wolf Among Us season one would be a smart move with the second season set to arrive sometime next year; Tales From the Borderlands is well worth checking out again, or for the first time if you haven’t already; the earlier The Walking Dead games are quite good; and you can’t overlook gems like Back To the Future and the Sam & Max games.

Oh, and Poker Night 2 is something else, featuring Ash from Evil Dead, Brock from The Venture Bros. and Claptrap from Borderlands partaking in a good round of cards. One of my favorites.