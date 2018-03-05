Humble Bundle Hosting a Huge THQ Nordic Sale

As if Humble Bundle didn’t already have enough going on this week between its Activision sale, its Sega sale and its Brawler bundle, the retailer has yet another big sale happening this week, this time focusing on titles from THQ Nordic.

It’s a great opportunity to get your hands on some of the company’s finest games for a rock bottom price, especially if you’ve been looking to scoop up the likes of Red Faction Guerrilla, Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Black Mirror or other titles.

The sale is going on through next Monday, March 12, so you’ve got an ample amount of time to shop around and see what’s a perfect fit for your library. Here are some of the games that the company has on sale!

Titan Quest: Ragnarok — $14.99

Elex- $33.49

This Is the Police- $4.94

Darksiders Franchise Pack- $9.99

Battle Chasers: Nightwar- $20.09

Spellforce 3- $44.99

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition- $4.99

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition- $7.49

Shadowrun Chronicles: Boston Lockdown Deluxe- $9.99

Red Faction Collection- $11.99

Legend of Kay Anniversary- $4.99

Shadowrun Chronicles: Boston Lockdown- $4.99

The Raven: Legacy of a Master Thief Digital Deluxe Edition- $7.49

The Dwarves- $13.19

Darksiders Warmastered Edition- $4.99

Arcania and Gothic Bundle- $9.99

Red Faction Guerrilla- $4.99

Black Mirror- $26.99

Painkiller Complete Pack- $13.99

Supreme Commander Gold Edition- $4.99

The Book of Unwritten Tales- $4.99

The Book of Unwritten Tales Collection- $13.99

De Blob 2- $9.99

Summoner- $1.24

De Blob- $9.99

The Raven: Legacy of a Master Thief- $6.24

The Guild II- $2.49

Super Dungeon Bros.- $4.99

Red Faction Armageddon- $4.99

The Dwarves Digital Deluxe Edition- $16.49

Red Faction- $2.49

Lock’s Quest- $2.49

Gothic 3- $2.49

Kill To Collect- $4.99

Arcania- $4.99

Black Mirror (original)- $2.49

Deadfall Adventures- $4.99

Jagged Alliance Flashback- $4.99

Frontlines: Fuel of War- $4.99

Giana Sisters: Twisted Bundle- $4.49

Deadfall Adventures Digital Deluxe- $6.24

Red Faction II- $2.49

Painkiller: Black Edition- $2.49

Painkiller: Hell & Damnation Collector’s Edition- $7.49

Painkiller: Hell & Damnation- $4.99

Sine Mora Ex- $8.99

MX Vs. ATV Reflex- $4.99

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy- $9.89

All of the available deals can be found here.

As for quick recommendations, I can’t get enough of the Darksiders games, and the fact that you can own the first two adventures for a paltry price of $9.99 is one heck of a deal.

For that matter, Red Faction Guerrilla is an outstanding GTA-style clone for just $5, and the classic Red Faction games for just a couple of bucks each can’t be beat either. And if you’re up for a good shooter, you can’t go wrong with Sine Mora EX for its low price.

Happy shopping!