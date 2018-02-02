February Humble Monthly Bundle Revealed, Next Month Includes Dark Souls III and DLC for $12

Humble Bundle just revealed its full February Monthly bundle, as well as some early picks for next month’s bundle, and both are looking downright fantastic. Humble’s Monthly Bundle continues to be the best value in gaming, and if you coughed up your $12 last month, then congrats! A ton of great games just opened up to you. Let’s take a look at what you’ll be playing this month before moving on to see what we can look forward to in March:

So we already knew that we could be unlocking Civilization VI, along with the Australian Civilization Scenario Pack and Vikings Scenario Pack. That alone is worth over $80, and that’s what attracted so many people to this month’s bundle. But that’s not all you’re getting! Also included in this month’s bundle is the acclaimed indie hit Owlboy, Life Is Strange, Snake Pass, Tacoma, Black the Fall, Fortune 499, and The Norwood Suites. Seriously, all of that gaming goodness is getting zapped into your library for only $12, and next month it only gets better.

This afternoon Humble revealed the main headliner for next month’s bundle: Dark Souls III, plus the Ashes of Ariandel DLC. Getting those two items for $12 is a steal, but of course that’s not all you’re getting. Next month’s bundle, like this month and every month before it, will also come with an entire heap of surprise games as well. If that’s something you think you’d like to get in on, you have until the end of the month to hand over your $12 to Humble. Keep in mind that you have to pay before all of the games are revealed. You can find the Monthly home page right here.

I promise we’re not getting paid to to say all of this. I just wanted to share this deal with you all because I personally have been subbed to Humble Monthly for a long time, and every single month I make my money back many times over in great games to play. For the money you spend, you really won’t find a greater return on investment anywhere else. Not even Steam can keep up with these deals, so check it out!