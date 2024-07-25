Hunt: Showdown 1896 Revealed With a Release Date and New Map

After showing up online ahead of schedule, Hunt: Showdown 1896 was officially revealed today by Crytek. The next evolution of Hunt: Showdown, the Hunt: Showdown 1896 version of the game marks an upgrade to a new engine, performance improvements, and other incentives to make the jump such as a new map that was also revealed this week. All this and more included in Hunt: Showdown 1896 will release on August 15th with players able to upgrade to this new version of the game for free at that time.

Technically, the upgrade is more of a requirement than a suggestion since you won’t be able to play the current version of Hunt: Showdown once this upgrade drops. Similar to how CS:GO made the jump to Counter-Strike 2 while bringing all its players along with it, Hunt: Showdown will become Hunt: Showdown 1896 on August 15th with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the game depreciated at that time. If you’ve got a PlayStation 5 or an Xbox Series X|S, you’ll get an upgrade to the new version of the game for free with the same being true for PC players as well.

Chief among the changes making this new version of Hunt: Showdown necessary is the fact that the game will work with CRYENGINE 5.11 when Hunt: Showdown 1896 releases which brings with it updated visuals, audio, and more. To showcase the potential of this engine upgrade, Hunt: Showdown 1896 will also usher in a new map called “Mammon’s Gulch” which takes players out of the bayou and into Colorado. A new trailer was released for the map to preview what’s to come.

“Designed with community feedback in mind, Mammon’s Gulch features 16 compounds and an entirely new series of strategic angles for keen Hunters,” the Hunt: Showdown 1896 developers said. “We received tons of feedback that players loved the verticality of DeSalle, so we brought even more of this to the new map-in fact, it has some of the highest elevation points in all our maps, so you’ll be able to look out over compounds for enemy Hunters from above.”

Players will have to get used to this map quickly as the existing ones will only be overhauled post-launch, Crytek confirmed.

“Mammon’s Gulch combines the best elements from previous maps with fresh content to create a unique setting that’s packed with all sorts of things to discover,” the devs continued. “We’re excited to reveal the map with the release of Hunt: Showdown 1896 and can’t wait to hear what the community has to say about it. Regarding the old bayou maps, have no fear-they will be returning post launch after receiving a revamp of their own.”

Hunt: Showdown 1896 launches on August 15th.