Hunt: Showdown 1896 Rated Ahead of Huge Upgrade

Following Crytek‘s announcement in May that Hunt: Showdown will receive a long-awaited upgrade in August for Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S has now been followed with an official rating, setting the upcoming release as M for Mature for blood, violence, and gore – a rating that is on-par and almost expected for a monster hunting game. The rating summary for Hunt: Showdown 1896 reads: “This is a first-person monster hunting game set in a fantastical version of the Victorian era. Players use bladed bats, clubs, brass knuckles, and pistols to kill zombie-like creatures and human rivals. Combat is highlighted by impact sounds, gunfire, and blood-splatter effects. Some weapons allow players to cave in zombies’ heads or to cut off their limbs. One type of zombie explodes into blood and viscera when killed; another type is depicted wearing human skin as a cape.”

As for the improvements made for Hunt: Showdown, the developers at Crytek have looked at the game from seemingly every viewpoint to ensure the experience is being upgraded as much as possible, also taking player feedback from a variety of channels including surveys when taking what changes should be made to improve the experience into consideration. As there have been updates across a variety of aspects, Crytek has spent the weeks following the May release date announcement uploading videos to the official YouTube channel to provide players with an idea of what they can expect.

In the most recent of these Developer Update videos, Principal Engine Programmer for CryEngine Scott Peter notes that “Over the past year, [Crytek] has worked hard to take advantage of modern PC and console hardware, and with the engine 5.11 update, we have been able to build our most immersive world yet. For Hunt: Showdown this means improved visuals, performance enhancements, audio upgrades, and more coming this August, as well as plenty more new features in development for the future.”

When Hunt: Showdown‘s upgrade with the CryEngine 5.11 improvements releases on August 15th for the above noted platforms, it will also mark the end of support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, though Crytek is offering a free upgrade for the game on the current generation platforms, though if you haven’t upgraded your system quite yet this does mean you won’t be able to play the game anymore.