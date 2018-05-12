Hunt: Showdown’s First Major Content Update Is Live

Today, Crytek announced the release of Hunt: Showdown‘s first major content update, which is now live on Steam.

In addition to a host of tweaks, changes, and bug fixes, the update comes packing a plethora of new content for the early access title.

Dubbed Content Update 1, players will now have access to five new weapons equipped with scopes, as well as two tactical bombs and eleven new Hunter outfits.

Twelve new traits, which boost players’ performance and capabilities in various ways, are also debuting with the update.

Following a swarm of community feedback, the update also addresses the game’s issues of campers. According to Crytek, one of the biggest goals with the update is to reduce the advantages for campers by changing level architecture and layout, as well as adding rewards for players who successfully banish bosses.

You can learn more about the new changes to combat camping in a new video with Level Design Director Chris Auty. Additionally, another new video with Lead Designer Dennis Schwarz and Senior System Designer David West also addresses this issue, as well as goes over some of the changes and additions to weapons, gunplay, traits, hunters, and audio.

As with most updates, underneath the highlights is a myriad of smaller changes. In this case, the addition of fall damage, map readability improvements, a rebalance on player footstep audio, and more have been added. You can find all the details of the update via its official patch notes, here.

Hunt: Showdown is a competitive first-person PvP bounty hunting game with significant PvE elements that launched on PC via Steam Early Access earlier this year. It costs $29.99 USD. Below, you can read more about the game:

Savage, nightmarish monsters roam the Louisiana swamps, and you are part of a group of rugged bounty hunters bound to rid the world of their ghastly presence. Banish these creatures from our world, and you will be paid generously—and given the chance to buy more gruesome and powerful weapons. Fail, and death will strip you of both character and gear. Your experience, however, remains in your pool of hunters—called your Bloodline—always.

HIGH RISK, HIGH REWARD, HIGH TENSION

Hunt’s competitive, match-based gameplay mixes PvP and PvE elements to create a uniquely tense experience where your life, your character, and your gear are always on the line. At the beginning of each match, up to five teams of two set out to track their monstrous targets. Once they’ve found and defeated one of these they will receive a bounty—and instantly become a target for every other Hunter left on the map. If you don’t watch your back, you’ll find a knife in it, and your last memory will be of another team of Hunters walking away with your prize. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost you everything.

PROGRESSION

Even in death, you will be able to progress among the ranks of Hunters via your Bloodline. Though one character may die, their experience will be transferred to your Bloodline, where it can be applied your other Hunters. If you make it off of the map alive, you will be able to use the money and experience you earn to kit out new Hunters and prepare for the next match. If you die, you lose everything but your experience.

DARK SIGHT

Dark Sight allows Hunters to see into the veil between worlds, making that which cannot be seen by mortal eyes visible to those who have been initiated. Use Dark Sight when you are tracking monsters, and a ghostly light will guide you toward your next target. Dark Sight also marks players carrying a bounty, making them more vulnerable to ambush while trying to escape.