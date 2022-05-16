Hunt: Showdown Update Adds Brand-New Quest Summon System

✖

Hunt: Showdown version 1.8.1 released on PC today, and developer Crytek has added a brand-new Quest summon system. Every Monday, Quests will update in the game, and players will be able to choose from five different Quest categories, with "Simple" being the lowest category, and "Legendary" being the highest. Players can "summon" quests such as banishing a set number of bosses, or killing a certain amount of Hunters. Players earn more Stars for completing greater challenges, with a cap of 30 Stars each week, and a maximum reward of 25 Blood Bonds. In addition to Stars, players can also earn other rewards from Quests, including pistols and explosives.

A trailer for the new update on PC can be found embedded below.

Crytek is also offering players the opportunity to come up with Quests for the game. Players can share their ideas using the hashtag #SuggestAQuest on social media. The developers will choose some of the best, and allow fans a chance to vote for the best candidate. It's a neat way for Hunt: Showdown's community to show their passion for the game, and help shape its future. In a press release, senior producer Fatih Ozbayram talked up the new Quest summons, and their hopes about how the feature will evolve following feedback.

"The new quest system will give players more control over the in-game challenges they wish to take on and the chance to earn more rewards every day," said Ozbayram. "Hunt is a community-driven game, and this exciting new system will expand and evolve as we progress, shaped by player feedback. We're also delighted to offer fans the chance to see their idea for a quest implemented in the game. The Hunt community is full of creativity, and we can't wait to see what ideas players come up with!"

Hunt: Showdown is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on pitching a Quest summon for Hunt: Showdown? Have you been enjoying the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!