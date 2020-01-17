Hunt: Showdown Is Adding Significant Features in Future Updates

Crytek’s Hunt: Showdown is coming to the PlayStation 4 soon, but that’s far from the only development the creators have in store for the game. The cooperative multiplayer game where players face off against monsters and each other will eventually support cross-play between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. And if you ever get tired of dealing with other players and just want to go it alone in your hunt for monsters, you’ll be able to do that as well in a solo PvE mode.

News of the PlayStation 4 version’s release date and the other exciting details about what’s happening with Hunt: Showdown were shared in a post on the game’s site that outlined the future of the game. After announcing that the developers had found a new publishing partner in Koch Media and that the game’s development and optimization will continue with their support, Crytek detailed some plans for the incoming Update 1.2.

“Very soon, Update 1.2 will bring us random teams of three, an advanced tutorial, new Legendary Hunters, and new equipment and weapons across the board,” the post said. “You can also expect server-side performance improvements, client CPU performance fixes, and a number of other general bug fixes with the 1.2 Update.”

The Bayou has a bunch of good news for you today – Here’s everything you need to know about the @PlayStation 4 release as well as our upcoming @Xbox and PC updates! https://t.co/GofIVTbl4a — Hunt: Showdown (@HuntShowdown) January 16, 2020

Beyond that we have other features to look forward to like the aforementioned cross-play and PvE mode. The cross-play will only be between consoles though, so those on the PC will have to stay within their platform.

“Meanwhile, looking beyond Update 1.2, Hunt will see even bigger updates arriving, including cross-play between Xbox and PlayStation, a Solo PvE mode, live-event, outfit customization, and a new map,” Crytek continued.

The Update 1.2 which will brring some of these new features first is now available on the PC for testing. An exact release date provided for when the other features will be added beyond that update was not provided. Crytek said more content will be added to the game “in the next year,” so it might be a ways off before we see all of these plans realized in Hunt: Showdown.