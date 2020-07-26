Hyper Scape Confirmed as PS5 and Xbox Series X Launch Game

It remains to be seen what games will be available at launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but both consoles will be able to count Hyper Scape among their line-ups on day one. In an interview with SegmentNext, Hyper Scape creative director Jean-Christophe Guyot confirmed that the game will be a launch title on both next-gen consoles. While that's certainly exciting news, Guyot was quick to point out that fans should not expect to see any improvements over the version that will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. A next-gen update will eventually see release, however.

"Hyper Scape will [be] playable on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 right at the launch of the new consoles, in the same version as the one available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4," Guyot said to SegmentNext. "We are currently looking into developing specific features and performances for next-gen. With the fast pace of the game we always prioritize responsiveness and framerate."

Hyper Scape is an upcoming free-to-play battle royale game published by Ubisoft. An open beta for the game was released on PC earlier this month, and an open beta for PS4 and Xbox One is set to release sometime in the near future. The game will see 99 players doing battle on a shrinking map, but players can win not only by out-surviving their other opponents, but also by claiming and holding on to a crown item for 45 seconds.

The back story of Hyper Scape seems inspired by Ready Player One. In the year 2054, people participate in a sport called Crown Rush, which takes place in a metaverse created by the company Prisma Dimensions. It remains to be seen how much role this narrative will play in the game, but it could provide some interesting twists. Just as Midas created The Device that kicked off Chapter 2 Season 3 in Fortnite, Prisma Dimensions could play a similar narrative role as they change and update the metaverse.

Both Microsoft and Sony have revealed some games that players can expect to see at launch, but there are still a lot of questions regarding what games will be available. Of course, gamers still don't know when either system will launch, or how much either system will retail for. However, with just a few short months to go until that winter 2020 release window approaches, these questions will be answered sooner, rather than later!

Hyper Scape is set to release on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

