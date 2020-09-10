Hyper Scape Turbo Mode Details Revealed at Ubisoft Forward

During today's Ubisoft Forward digital event, the publisher revealed Turbo Mode for Hyper Scape. Kicking off on September 15th, this new Limited Time Mode is sure to ratchet up the game's pace. In the mode, players can expect loot to appear exclusively at max level, zones to close faster, health to regenerate quicker, and crown victories that take less time. For players looking for a more intense experience in the game, this new Limited Time Mode should provide just that! A new trailer for Turbo Mode was released during today's event, and it can be viewed in the Tweet below.

Turbo Mode is coming to Hyper Scape for a limited time on Sept 15! All gear is at the maximum fusion level and health regenerates faster. Do you have what it takes to race to #1? pic.twitter.com/5TlGxnOiJW — Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) September 10, 2020

For the uninitiated, Hyper Scape is a battle royale game in which 99 players do battle on a shrinking map. What separates Hyper Scape from other games in the genre, however, is that players can win not only by out-surviving their opponents, but also by claiming and holding on to the Crown for 45 seconds. The item appears when there's just one section of the map left. It's an interesting twist on the genre, and one that challenges players to avoid camping for too long in the game. At this time, Ubisoft has not revealed how long it will take to secure a Crown Victory in Turbo Mode, but speeding up the required amount of time should provide a lot of excitement!

Prior to the event, Ubisoft teased that there would be some Hyper Scape news during the show, leading many to speculate that the next season of the game might be revealed. Those hopes proved to be in vain, and the publisher has not provided any hint on when season 2 might drop. Since the game just released last month, however, it might be a bit early for that. For now, fans will just have to settle for Turbo Mode!

Hyper Scape is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game will also release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at launch.

Are you a fan of Hyper Scape? What do you think of Turbo Mode? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!