Hyperkin’s Duke Controller For Xbox One Now Available To Pre-Order At GameStop

A little while back, we posted a story about Hyperkin bringing back the “Duke” controller for Xbox One. In case you don’t know what that is, it’s basically a remake of the bulky original Xbox controller for use with Microsoft‘s latest system, with some cool new video features thrown in for good measure. Well, now it appears that you can order one for yourself.

Pre-orders have officially opened up over on GameStop, where you can get your hands on the “Duke” controller for just $69.99. While that might seem a little more expensive than your typical Xbox One controller, keep in mind that this will likely be a limited edition item – and one that’s definitely fueled by nostalgia.

This is just for the plain black model, since the green one initially revealed in our story looked to be a limited edition item that wasn’t being sold in stores. All the same, it still looks to be well worth the money, especially with its animated start-up screen and its old-school build. Here are the features in case you missed out on the “Duke” the first time around:

Hyperkin has recreated the original 2001 Xbox controller aka “The Duke” as an officially Xbox-licensed controller, compatible with the Xbox One family of devices and Windows 10 PCs. The Duke features a home button with an animated Xbox logo display screen, precision analog triggers, a 3.5 mm headset jack, a 9 ft. detachable cable, and the return of the black and white buttons. The Duke is big, bad, and ready for action. It’s time for a hands-on history lesson.

Original (2001) Xbox-style Controller for Xbox One and Windows 10

2 analog sticks and 4-way D-pad

Classic ergonomics, perfect for bigger hands or original Xbox fans

Precision analog triggers

Animated logo display screen

Force feedback and impulse trigger vibration

5 mm headset jack

Re-enforced 9 ft. detachable cable

Classic X,B,A,Y, LB, RB, Black, and White button layout (including Menu and View buttons)

If you grew up in the original Xbox era – or you just feel like having another quirky controller for your collection – this is one that you definitely don’t want to miss out on. And what’s more, you can either order the “Duke” for delivery, or pre-order for pick-up from your local store.

Though a release date for the “Duke” hasn’t been finalized yet, GameStop has it listed for an April 30 arrival. So, hopefully it won’t be too long before we’re playing like it’s the year 2000 again.

