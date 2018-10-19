HyperX Cloud Mix Bluetooth Gaming Headset Review: Heavy Price, But With the Features To Match

One really likes convenience when it comes to their gaming headsets. On the one hand, wired headsets are affordable, but also limited when it comes to features. On the other, wireless headsets provide a superb amount of freedom, but don’t necessarily have the quality level that some are yearning for. So what happens when a headset manages to offer the best of both worlds?

That’s what the HyperX Cloud Mix Bluetooth Gaming Headset provides. If you want to go wired, that’s totally an option, as you can plug it in to the headset jack of your device and listen with ease. But if it’s Bluetooth, wireless gaming you want, it does that as well, as you can charge it up and use it up to 20 hours with your favorite enabled device or console.

That kind of convenience doesn’t come cheap, as the headset sells for $199. But despite the price, this headset offers all kinds of convenience and quality for that price, and that may be enough for a good number of you.

First, let’s talk about its wired mode, in which it utilizes what it calls “Hi-Res Audio.” This is hard to compare to, say, Dolby Digital or something like that, so I’ll just say the quality is very good in this mode. Plug it into your PS4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch and you’ll get great sound, while also saving the battery life on your headset for its Bluetooth features.

Comfortable and Loaded With Quality

I should also note that, like most of HyperX’s models, it’s comfortably built. The headset cups really fit naturally around your ears, and the frame doesn’t pressure your skull in the least. On top of that, you can adjust it with ease, and it doesn’t have any way to slip off unless you’re extremely aggressive. So maybe calm down a bit and enjoy what the headset has to offer.

Then we get into Bluetooth mode, and the headset really shines here. Its connectivity worked very quickly with both my iPad and other wireless device, and the headset even told me what kind of battery power it had available with a speaking voice before allowing me to connect and listen to my tunes and in-game audio with ease.

This sound quality comes from the headset’s built-in Dual Chamber Drivers; and it resembles a full-blown 7.1 surround experience with a very high level of quality throughout and great effects coming in to both sides. I enjoyed the booming noise when watching movies like Avengers: Infinity War.

Even More Features Built In

And I also utilized it for travel during a walk around the block, connecting it to my phone and giving some tunes a listen. I’m happy to report the headset is quite durable, and handles tunes like a champ. So if a traveling headset is your speed, this’ll do the trick — just make sure you unplug the mic when you’re not using it.

That said, the mic quality isn’t the finest out there, but it’s great when it comes to picking up your audio so people can hear you. At least it’s adjustable, so you can back it away or bend it around if your voice is a little too booming for its own good. There’s also a smaller built-in mic for Bluetooth use, so you don’t have to yell into an awkward microphone when answering calls or something like that.

The headset design can be slightly distracting, mainly due to a HyperX logo standing out on each cup with a silver-ish design. Still, I suppose the company wanted to show off its quality, so I can’t say I blame them. The appearance doesn’t detract from the performance in the least.

Cloud Mix also comes with accessories, including the attachment 3.5mm cable for devices, as well as an audio cable that will extend the headset’s use into other devices. You’ll also get a pouch to carry it in when not in use, along with the charging cable. Just be aware you’ll need a device to plug it into.

Worth the Price? Sure, If You’ve Got the Cash

Overall, the HyperX Cloud Mix headset has utmost quality. Even with my mild complaints about the mic, my online sessions went well; and the sound quality is through the roof with Bluetooth. It’s about right with wired performance too, so you really do get the best of both worlds.

But boy, will you pay for it. The Cloud Mix is currently priced at $199.99, higher than most models that HyperX sells. You get the utmost quality for that price, so it’s not really that arguable. But it may set you back if you’re not prepared to pay that.

Still, if that’s in your price range, you’d be hard-pressed to find a headset with the functionality and, for the most part, performance that the Cloud Mix does. This could be your ultimate go-to headset no matter what you have in mind. Give it a go if you don’t mind the higher cost or really like what the brand has to offer. This is a good step up for them, and I’d love to see what the next level of Cloud Mix has to offer..

WWG’s Score: 4 out of 5.

The HyperX Cloud Mix headset can be purchased here through Best Buy. (That link may earn a small commission for WWG, but we appreciate your support!)