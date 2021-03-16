HyperX Gaming Headsets, Keyboards, and Mice Get a Big One-Day Deal

Today would be a good day to grab the HyperX gear that you've been eyeing because there are two sales going on right now that cover headsets, keyboards, mice and more. The problem is that both sales are only good until the end of the day today, March 16th, so you'll need to act fast to take advantage of them.

The first one-day HyperX deal is happening here on Amazon where the discounts range between 25% and 36% off. The lineup includes numerous Cloud headset models, Alloy keyboard models, and Pulsefire mice.

The second HyperX one-day sale is happening here at Best Buy. It includes similar deals on Cloud headsets, Alloy keyboards, and Pulsefire mice. It also includes a couple of deals on keycaps upgrade kits for good measure.

Speaking of PC gaming deals, Secretlab is running a big Stay Home sale that drops the price of their 2020 gaming chair models by as much as $100 with free shipping. The sale offers $25 off a huge selection of Secretlab 2020 Series 2.0 PU Leather and SoftWeave Fabric gaming chairs. If you want to go bigger, all of all Secretlab's 2020 Series NAPA gaming chairs are $100 off. This includes Omega and Titan models which are tuned for your height and weight. The guide is as follows:

OMEGA - 5'11" or less / 240 pounds or less

TITAN - 5'9" to 6'7" / 295 pounds or less

You can shop Secretlab's Stay Home sale right here until the countdown timer hits zero. Special edition gaming chairs that are eligible for the sale include Overwatch models, DOTA 2 models, Batman models, World of Warcraft models, and more. You can use the toolbar to break down the sale for your style preferences.

You can check out our review of Secretlab gaming chairs right here.

