Hypnospace Outlaw Sequel and Spinoff Announced

Hypnospace Outlaw creator Jay Tholen announced today that the game will be getting two follow-ups in the near future! The first of these is Dreamsettler. While Hypnospace Outlaw was set in an alternate version of 1999, the sequel takes place in the same universe, just a few years later. In the game, players will take on the role of a new Sleepnet Private Investigator. In addition to the sequel, a spinoff will be released starring the popular character Zane, called Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer. The game is a first-person shooter “adapting” Zane’s Slayers X comics from Hypnospace Outlaw.

The trailer for Dreamsettler was shared on Twitter by Jay Tholen, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Dreamsettler is an internet & private eye sim set on an alternate history sleeptime service in 2003. You'll be able to tinker with an incredibly feature rich faux-OS, build your own page, and have an impact on the lives of those you meet. Wishlist here: https://t.co/fiYAFZcvnR pic.twitter.com/tuiLaS6mxZ — Jay Tholen (@jaytholen) April 5, 2022

The trailer for Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer was shared by “Zane” on Twitter, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Heres a trailer for my awesome game Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer… WISHLIST it now… or else https://t.co/Bz7inyCz9t pic.twitter.com/QjH3F9yKC6 — Zane the X Slayer… watch out PsykosBUY SLAYERS X (@Zane_Rocks_36) April 5, 2022

On Twitter, Tholen revealed that Zane will also be making “a roundabout appearance” in Dreamsettler, but would not provide any further details. One fan asked if Dreamsettler “will have any interaction between players.” Tholen states that won’t be the case at launch, but the developer has planned for the possibility, so it could be implemented at some point in the future. At this time, Dreamsettler and Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayerhave only been announced for Steam, but Tholen states that the gameswill “eventually” come to consoles, though no specific platforms have beenrevealed, as of this writing.

For those unfamiliar with Hypnospace Outlaw, the game released on PC in 2019, and was ported to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2020. Hypnospace Outlaw parodies early internet culture, but in a world players visit through their dreams. The game put players in the role of a Hypnospace enforcer tasked with rooting out cyberbullies, punishing those that violate copyright law, and more. It will be interesting to see how Dreamsettler expands on these concepts, and how fans embrace Zane’s new adventure, as well!

Are you a fan of Hyperspace Outlaw? Are you looking forward to either of these follow-ups?