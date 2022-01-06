Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Reaches Huge Sales Milestone on Nintendo Switch

The official Twitter account forHyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity revealed that the game has now sold more than four million units worldwide on Nintendo Switch. The number is an incredible achievement for Nintendo and Koei Tecmo, and the title became the best-selling “Warriors” game within a few days of its release, back in November 2020. Age of Calamity‘s connection to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild likely played a significant role in its success, and it probably helped to tide fans over as they wait for the sequel to BotW, which is set to release later this year.

Koei Tecmo’s Tweet announcing the achievement can be found embedded below.

https://twitter.com/zelda_musou/status/1478539711203676161

For those unfamiliar with the game, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a “musou” title, similar to Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors franchise. Age of Calamity is the second musou game based on the Zelda franchise. The previous Hyrule Warriors focused on characters from multiple Zelda games, while Age of Calamity instead centers on characters from Breath of the Wild. To further tie the two games together, Age of Calamity uses an art style heavily based on Breath of the Wild, making it feel truly connected to the Switch launch title. The gameplay is significantly different from the Zelda series (focusing more on hack-and-slash combat), but there are plenty of elements that should seem familiar to longtime fans.

Following the announcement, some fans have already started to make their requests for future musou games featuring Nintendo properties. Replies and quotes for the Tweet above have requested games using characters from the Kirby and Xenoblade franchises, but it remains to be seen what might come next. It’s possible that Koei Tecmo and Nintendo could do another Zelda game, or they could shift focus to something else entirely. One way or another, the relationship between the two companies has been very fruitful, and it’s a safe bet the two will continue working together!

