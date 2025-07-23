Hyrule Warriors Age of Imprisonment Update Hints at Release Date Announcement Coming Soon

In the first-ever Nintendo Switch 2 Direct back in April, Nintendo announced several upcoming titles. This included a new entry in the Hyrule Warriors series, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. Since it was announced, Nintendo has shared a few more details that have Zelda fans curious about the upcoming game. The third installment in the Legend of Zelda spin-off series doesn’t yet have a confirmed release window. However, new info suggests we might hear a Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment release announcement soon.

Age of Imprisonment will flesh out some key Legend of Zelda lore. Specifically, a prior Creator’s Voice interview revealed that the game will help fill in the gaps of Zelda’s story. Of course, fans have been burned by these spinoffs before, as the Age of Calamity prequel debacle proved. Still, as much as fans enjoy replaying Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, a new dose of Zelda lore is welcome. If only Nintendo would let us in on when we might expect this new Hyrule Warriors game.

According to Brazilian reporter @Necrolipe, Hyprule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment has received a rating in Brazil. Being rated is an important step towards being able to sell a game in that country. While it doesn’t necessarily mean the game is getting ready to release, it certainly points towards a release date happening sooner rather than later.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment recebeu classificação indicativa no Brasil



Além do jogo poder ser comercializado em mídia física no país, é um sinal de que teremos novidades sobre em breve pic.twitter.com/YtIw0kjjVC — 'Necro' Felipe #UnivNintendo (@necrolipe) July 23, 2025

Previous mentions of Age of Imprisonment have alluded to a “this winter” release window. However, the lack of a year could put the game anywhere from late 2025 to early 2026. With the game already being rated in Brazil, a late 2025 release date now looks more within the realm of possibility. That said, we could still be looking at a later release date for the game.

Age of Imprisonment Rating News Brings Up July Nintendo Direct Rumors… Again

Of course, gamers can’t help but address the Nintendo Direct elephant in the room. Seeing rumors about an upcoming Nintendo release has fans doubling down on prior speculation about a surprise Nintendo Direct this July.

Previous leaks have suggested a Nintendo Direct this month, one that might even include Animal Crossing news. Nintendo has yet to confirm anything of the sort, but with the July Pokemon Presents out of the way, many fans are hoping to see more from Nintendo. As one fan on Reddit notes in response to this latest Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment update: “Yup, Direct next week.”

Image courtesy of Nintendo

A Nintendo Direct would certainly be the place for the company to reveal the release date for Age of Imprisonment. It’s also well past time for some more Nintendo Switch 2 game announcements, especially the long-rumored follow-up to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. With just about a week left in July, time for these rumors to become reality is running out. But some Nintendo fans hope that getting the next Hyrule Warriors game rated is proof of concept for a Direct this month.

Are you looking forward to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment? Are you still hoping for a surprise July Nintendo Direct? Let us know in the comments below!