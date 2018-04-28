Hyrule Warriors for Nintendo Switch Shows Off Even More Characters With New Trailer

The latest trailer to drop for Hyrule Warriors coming to the Nintendo Switch shows off some mad Wind Waker love coming to the roster. The vibrantly coloured cast, the familiar Great Sea, even the music makes the latest video incredibly fun for those look forward to this port.

We get to see Toon Link go toe to toe with the Helmaroc King, we see the pirate Tetra with all of her wit and skills against her foes, and we evil get a peek at Medli who is not afraid to show off those impressive harp skills. A few other characters made their debut as well, making fans of The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker a little more excited to get their hands on this title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition launches on Japan on March 22nd, with the West getting it a little later on May 18th.

For more about the game:

A new, ultimate version of the exhilarating action game set in the Zelda universe will include every map and mission, plus all 29 playable characters from both the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS versions of the game, along with all of the previous paid downloadable content. Play as Link, Zelda, Midna, Skull Kid and dozens more in action-packed battles at home or on the go. Additionally, the game includes new outfits for Link and Zelda based on the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game.

The Sorceress Cia has begun her conquest of Hyrule. Great armies of good and evil are clashing, but the tide of battle can be changed by a single, powerful warrior. As the conflict unfolds and objectives change, use special weapons and items to fight your way through hordes of enemies. You can even find materials on the battlefield to upgrade your characters and weapons for future battles.

Each warrior has unique weapons and ferocious, over-the-top moves that you can unleash with the right combination of button presses. You’ll need to master them to traverse battlefields, crush enemies and capture areas for Zelda’s forces.

While you’ll spend much of your time doling out high-volume punishment to hordes of enemies, you won’t secure a battlefield without facing at least one powerful boss character. Find and exploit their weaknesses – use an item if need be – or they might just bring your battle to a premature end.

Sometimes courage and skill will only get you so far, and you need the right tool for the right job. Find critical items on the battlefields – like a bow, hookshot, and bombs – to defeat tricky enemies, solve puzzles, and access new places on the map.

The campaign against Cia and her dark forces is split into several stand-alone battles that take place in both brand new locales and also iconic settings from the Legend of Zelda series.