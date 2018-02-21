Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition Drops New Trailer Showing Off Sheik and More

With Hyrule Warriors coming to the Nintendo Switch next month, it’s time to up the ante when it comes for reasons to be excited. Fans of either the Legend of Zelda or Dynasty Warriors (or both!) have a lot to look forward to when the two series intertwine. With the Definitive Edition, the gameplay many fell in love with is even better, more refined, and with a few new characters.

The latest trailer puts Tingle, Sheik, Darunia, Ruto, Skull Kid, Marin, and Young Link center stage to show off their moves and polished game mechanics. This hack and slash game is the perfect title to come to the hybrid console, and we’re excited to see any glimpse we can before th full launch on March 22nd. Check out the trailer at the top of the article to see the aforementioned characters in action!

For more about the upcoming game releasing exclusively for the Nintendo Switch:

A new, ultimate version of the exhilarating action game set in the Zelda universe will include every map and mission, plus all 29 playable characters from both the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS versions of the game, along with all of the previous paid downloadable content. Play as Link, Zelda, Midna, Skull Kid and dozens more in action-packed battles at home or on the go. Additionally, the game includes new outfits for Link and Zelda based on the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game.