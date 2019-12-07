New I Am Jesus Christ Game Lets Players Perform Miracles as Jesus

There’s a new game that’s been announced recently called I Am Jesus Christ, a game which promises players the chance to play as Jesus himself and perform miracles for those in need. Players will control “the famous man on Earth,” according to the game’s description, and will follow a story that’s inspired by the events of the New Testament. It starts with the baptizing of Jesus and plays all the way up to the resurrection of the religious figure.

The game already sounds odd from the start, and a trailer can only clear up so much, but you can catch a glimpse of what I Am Jesus Christ looks like through the announcement video above. It’s developed by SimulaM, an apparently unknown developer considering this is their only game on Steam right now, and is published by PlayWay which is a name people might be more familiar with. PlayWay has large catalog of games that it’s published like Deadliest Catch: The Game, House Flipper, and other simulation experiences.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But even though PlayWay has done the simulation thing many times over, I Am Jesus Christ appears to have grabbed the attention of people online more than the company’s other games. Some of that will undoubtedly be because of outrage over giving players the chance to play as Jesus himself, but some would-be players seem intrigued by the opportunity to “fight with Satan in the desert” and perform other miracles as the game promises players will.

“Check if you can perform all famous miracles from the Bible like Jesus Christ,” the game’s description reads. “It is a simulation game and you can try to save the world as He did. Are you ready to fight with Satan in the desert, exorcising demons and curing sick people? Or calm the storm in the sea?”

A quick list of the game’s key features shows that it’s an open-world title where players will have a “realistic fight with Satan” amid their journey to perform over 30 different miracles. The only miracles that we know of so far are the ones shown in the trailer which include healing people, calming storms, feeding people, and walking on water. You’ll also be getting the “super power of Holy Spirit” and will be “increasing” the Holy Spirit whatever that might mean.

I Am Jesus Christ does not yet have a release date but is said to be coming soon to Steam.